Ricardo Cruz: Keep social engineering out of schools

 2021-05-26

Dear Editor: Gay conversion therapy and critical race theory use the same violent indoctrination style to push a radical, extreme ideology on people who neither want nor need it. City and public school officials would do better with taxpayer funds focusing on basic the infrastructure of government and education; only those absolutely critical components that cost the least and do not engage in social engineering.

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
