Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he played with Tim Tebow in NCAA Football video games growing up
Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow are two of the most decorated and talked about college football players of this century and now the two are teammates with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an interview with Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports, Lawrence revealed that he was a fan of Tebow growing up and even played as Tebow in the NCAA Football video game series, who graced the cover of NCAA Football 11.www.cbssports.com