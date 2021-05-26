Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ford predicts electric vehicles will make up 40 percent of global sales by end of decade

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Z74z_0aC78ULq00
© Greg Nash

Ford said in a presentation to investors on Wednesday that it expects electric battery-powered cars to make up 40 percent of its sales worldwide by 2030.

During the presentation, the automobile company said it would be adding $8 billion to its electric vehicle production over the next four years. The Associated Press notes this would bring Ford's overall spending on electric vehicles up to almost $20 billion.

“Today is show, not tell time, for the Ford team,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said. According to Farley, the company's financial performance has not been acceptable in recent years, but it has made progress in the past few quarters. Ford said in its press release that it is predicting an 8 percent pretax profit in 2023.

“I’m excited about what Ford+ means for our customers, who will get new and better experiences by pairing our iconic, world-class vehicles with connected technology that constantly gets better over time,” Farley said prior to the event. “We will deliver lower costs, stronger loyalty and greater returns across all our customers."

Currently, electric vehicles account for only 1.2 percent of Ford's U.S. sales. The Mustang Mach-E SUV is the sole all-electric vehicle that Ford offers, but the company expects to have an all-electric F-150 pickup and a battery-powered commercial van by next spring.

The AP reports the presentation was apparently received well, with Ford shares surging by 8 percent, levels not seen in five years.

Ford also announced in the presentation that it would be creating a separate business called Ford Pro that will focus on commercial and government buyers. The company added that by 2022 it expects to have more vehicles capable of over-the-internet software updates than competitor Tesla.

The automobile company also announced the creation of Ford Ion Park, which it describes as "a global center of battery excellence comprising more than 150 experts in battery chemistries, testing, manufacturing and value-chain management who will boost battery range and lower costs to customers and Ford."

View All 12 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Electric Cars#Global Sales#U S Sales#Commercial Vehicles#The Associated Press#Mustang Mach E Suv#Ap#Ford Ion Park#Ford Shares#Automobile#Company#Competitor Tesla#Profit#Customers#Connected Technology#Battery Range#Battery Excellence#Ceo#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Worldfordauthority.com

Ford Brazil Sales Decrease 31 Percent In May 2021

Ford Brazil sales decreased 31 percent to 3,045 units in May 2021 compared to May 2020. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Ford EcoSport sales decreased 79.32 percent to 176 units. The vehicle has been discontinued. Ford Ka sales decreased 59.18 percent to 878 units. The vehicle has been...
LifestyleGreen Car Reports

2022 Jaguar I-Pace, Aptera “never charge” lifestyle, GM EV policy: Today’s Car News

The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace is getting a new interface and faster charging. We look at what Aptera sees as the lifestyle for its solar-supplemented, three-wheeled, hyper-efficient EV. And with its opposition to California dropped, GM provides a much better picture of the national policy for EVs and greenhouse gas regulation that it hopes to see from the federal government. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.
CarsCleanTechnica

How to Get Mass-Market Auto Buyers into Electric Cars

In this second part of a two-part interview with Sam Spofforth of Drive Electric USA and Clean Fuels Ohio, I talked with Sam about converting mainstream automobile buyers to electric powertrains and zero emissions. We talked a bit about how to improve consumer awareness of EVs, how to convince traditional auto buyers to go electric, and positive signs we’re just starting to see on the EV market.
CarsPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Demand for Electric Vehicles in U.S. Still Lags Behind Rest of World

Ford and General Motors are pledging to ramp up production of electric vehicles, but U.S. sales continue to lag far behind many European countries. Only two percent of all U.S. auto sales last year were electric vehicles. Compare that with nearly 75-percent in Norway, 11-percent in the United Kingdom and nearly five percent of vehicle sales in China.
Businessrubbernews.com

Henniges' Tesla partnership gives it a boost in EV space

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.—In the beginning, there was Tesla. There were traditional OEMs with limited, though relatively successful, electric vehicle offerings. But they were niche vehicles, small passenger cars that lacked the form and function that most drivers—especially American drivers—sought. Tesla changed that. And, as a result, it may have supercharged...
California Statewolfstreet.com

EVs Hit 8% Share in California’s Declining New-Vehicle Market: Shaking Up Legacy Automakers

Tesla Model Y Blows doors off US bestseller Ford F-Series. But Tesla lost share within EV space against the giants it woke up. In California, nearly 40,000 battery-electric vehicles (EVs) – not including plug-in hybrids – were sold in the first quarter, for a share of 8.1% of all new vehicles sold in the state, according to registration data released by the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA) this week. Despite the growth of EV sales, overall new vehicle sales in the state fell by 2.9% year-over-year, to 493,160 units.
EconomyStreet.Com

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Jim Cramer on Lordstown Losses, Ford Momentum

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report recovered from earlier losses to end almost unchanged Wednesday after the maker of electric trucks said in a regulatory filing that it didn't have enough cash on hand to build vehicles at scale and sell them, and that "these conditions raise substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern."
EconomyEntrepreneur

Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Buy Today? 4 In Focus

4 Trending EV Stocks Gaining Momentum In The Stock Market Now. It’s been a joyous month for EV stocks enthusiasts in the stock market. For the most part, EV stocks have been trending downwards or trading sideways this year. However, we are starting to see signs of recovery, especially over the past month in some of the household EV names. After all, the electrification of vehicles appears to be the future of transportation. Many companies continue to invest in the development of EVs despite having the deliveries and manufacturing disrupted by chip shortages.
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford-Backed Battery Manufacturer Solid Power Mulls Going Public Via Merger

Ford first invested in solid-state battery manufacturer Solid Power back in 2019 and most recently made an additional equity investment in the company just last month, along with BMW Group. But it appears that the company isn’t done raising funds just yet, as Bloomberg is reporting that Solid State is mulling the idea of going public via a merger with blank-check firm Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. III.
BusinessCNN

Tech executive tapped as new Ferrari CEO as it plans its first EV

New York (CNN Business) — Ferrari has turned to a top tech executive to be its new CEO and lead the company into the age of electric supercars. Benedetto Vigna, currently the president of micro-electromechanical systems and sensor groups at the Geneva-based computer chip maker STMicroelectronics (STM), will take over as CEO September 1.
Carsfordauthority.com

$20K Ford EV Is The Automaker’s Ultimate Goal, Says Exec

There’s no denying that cost is one of the biggest barriers keeping consumers from trading in their ICE-powered vehicles for electric vehicles. This pops up on every single survey studying EV adoption, right alongside infrastructure and range. Automakers are working to lower the price of EVs, but this process will obviously take time. Regardless, it seems that a $20k Ford EV is in the plans, according to the automaker’s president of the Americas and International Markets Group, Kumar Galhotra.
CarsLas Vegas Sun

Ford’s new F-150 may be what’s needed to drive up US sales of electric vehicles

Against the onslaught of alarming news about climate change, the recent introduction of the electric-powered Ford F-150 pickup truck offered cause for cautious optimism. If the electric version of this iconic American vehicle gains a foothold among car buyers, it could be a breakthrough for sales of green vehicles and scaled-up development of green technology in the automotive sector.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Tesla's China-made vehicle sales surge 29% in May - auto association

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. By...
CarsThe Hill

Ford unveils new hybrid pickup that gets 40 mpg for under $20,000

The Maverick is a hybrid gas-electric truck that costs about $20,000. It is the optimized truck for city commuters: it is small, drives 500 miles of range on a single tank of gas, and it is a five-passenger truck. Ford Motor is introducing its new line of pickup trucks that...
Technologyfordauthority.com

Apple EV Development Continues As Tech Giant Seeks Battery Supplier

The long-rumored Apple EV has reportedly been in development for years now, and yet, no one really knows if it will ever come to fruition, nor when that might happen. Last December, news surfaced that the Apple EV project was coming along and that it is scheduled to enter production in 2024 with “breakthrough battery technology.” Earlier this year, Hyundai/Kia admitted that it was in talks with Apple regarding the production of the future model, but that was quickly debunked. Now, however, Reuters is reporting that Apple is in talks with battery suppliers for its proposed electric vehicle.
Economymilwaukeesun.com

Great Wall Motor vehicle sales up 6 percent

SHIJIAZHUANG, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Great Wall Motor, China's leading sport utility vehicle (SUV) and pickup manufacturer, saw auto vehicle sales grow by nearly 6.2 percent year on year in May. In a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the company said it sold a total of 86,965 motor vehicles...
CarsValueWalk

Ford Unveils The First Hybrid Pickup Truck, The Maverick

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has unveiled the first hybrid pickup truck. The Ford Maverick will get 40 miles per gallon in the city and start at less than $20,000, and it will be the smallest truck in the automaker’s lineup. Ford unveils the Maverick. The Ford Maverick will be the...
Economycarfinest.com

GM China venture betting on cult status to sell a million EVs

Since last July, a little-known automaker in China’s southwest has dominated the world’s largest electric car market, outselling bigger players and even Tesla Inc. almost every month with a tiny, bare-bones EV that starts at just $4,500. The Hongguang Mini is the brainchild of SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co., a joint venture...