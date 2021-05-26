Best woman-led action movies

Netflix has a frustrating history of making its own versions of pop culture franchises rather than licensing the original things they’re based on, like how it made a new Ghost In The Shell but doesn’t have the original Ghost In The Shell or how it picked up those Knives Out sequels but doesn’t have the first one (not to mention its many Lifetime and Hallmark-style movies), but it looks like the streaming service is at least making some commitment to introducing its users to Mobile Suit Gundam before Kong: Skull Island’s Jordan Vogt-Roberts starts making that live-action version. That project, a joint production between Netflix and Legendary, was announced back in April and is most likely very far off, but Netflix announced last week that (outside of Japan, at least) it will be the streaming home of Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, the most recent animated installment in the mainline Gundam storyline that’s been running off and on since the ‘70s. (Netflix hasn’t announced a premiere date or responded to our requests for one.)