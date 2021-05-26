Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire: Burton Roberts relives being an Outcast on the show

New York [ June 8, 2021] HGTV’s popular mother/daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine are back in a new season of HGTV’s hit series Good Bones, premiering Tuesday, June 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series, which attracted more than 22 million viewers last season, will follow Mina, a real estate agent and mom of two, and Karen, a lawyer, as they expand their business to buy more dilapidated properties in their hometown of Indianapolis, demo them down to the studs and renovate them into dazzling family homes. This season also offers new glimpses into the duo’s personal lives. Mina adjusts to caring for two young children while simultaneously taking the reins of the family business and working to make an even bigger impact on more local neighborhoods. Meanwhile, Karen’s semi-retirement means she can focus on more of the landscaping, renovation and do-it-yourself projects that she loves the most. The fresh episodes of Good Bones also will be available to stream on discovery+ beginning June 29.