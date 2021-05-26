Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

AVAST Designed To Stop Germs’ Spread

By Shelley Byrne
waterwaysjournal.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-toxic, food-safe sterilization technology first developed for the cruise industry is now available to help prevent the spread of many types of illnesses on workboats and elsewhere. AVAST Anti-viral Aerosolized Sterilization Technology™ uses aerosolized hydrogen peroxide and ozone to create a dry mist that leaves no residue behind. The product...

www.waterwaysjournal.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avast#Design#Health And Safety#Automobiles#Bacteria#Environmental Toxins#Norovirus#Hydrogen Peroxide#Avast#Wela Group Llc#Uvc#Italian#Wela Group Gulf Coast#Transportation#Maritime#Green Framework#Wela Group#Killing Germs#Pathogens#Viruses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthachrnews.com

Food Safety: Making Foods Safe and Free From Pathogens

This book will enrich the readers on the major improvement been made in food safety management in the last twenty years. It will explain food hygiene, the journey of research been taken in food safety till date and the challenges that we are going to face in future to ensure food safety and its wholesomeness. It also includes the role and responsibilities of the various sectors of society, namely governments, food industry, consumers and academia and also deals with HACCP, GMP practices and Food laws. This book is unique as it has included the causes of food allergies, adulteration, genetically modified seeds and crops, GM fruits and vegetables and the effect on human body. It has also discussed the difference between traditional and organic farming. The book will be helpful to know the foods to be used in space shuttle and also discussed the role of FDA and WHO in food safety which is a very important aspect in food safety, the role of bacteriocins obtained from bacteria of GRAS status; as natural preservative is very important. The author has discussed this aspect in detail. This book includes the role of packaging in food is another very important aspect in keeping the shelf storage of food.
Wildlifednyuz.com

Scientists aim to stop spread of dengue with lab-grown mosquitoes

Dengue infections appear to be dropping fast in communities in Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, and Australia that are buzzing with specially bred mosquitoes, according to a report by an international research team. Scientists infected the mosquitoes with a bacteria called Wolbachia, aiming to block their ability to transmit viruses. The researchers...
Public HealthGenomeWeb

Delta Variant Spread

The Delta variant now makes up more than 6 percent of SARS-CoV-2 infections in the US, CNBC reports, noting that this could be an undercount as the US only sequences a portion of cases. NPR adds that in some western US states it may account for about 18 percent of cases.
HealthWrcbtv.com

How many germs are on your desk at home?

Our worlds have been turned upside down, as millions of people have set up their desks in their apartments and houses to do their jobs while working from home during the pandemic. Those work areas, though, may be dirty. And that may be a problem. NBC News investigative and consumer...
HealthEurekAlert

Mask invented by #NTUsg scientists filters out 99.9% of bacteria, viruses and kills germs in 45 seconds (video)

Loading video... Caption New mask-have: A new reusable antimicrobial mask made of a special nanofiber material not only filters out 99.9% of bacteria, viruses and particulate matter, it also kills germs in 45 seconds. The latest #NTUsgInnovation by #NTUsg scientists has filtration efficiency that surpasses those of N95 masks. It can also be washed and reused over 10 times, making it more sustainable than disposable masks. Credit NTU Singapore Usage Restrictions For this story only.
Madison, WIFox11online.com

State relaunches 'You Stop the Spread' campaign

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials announced the relaunch of 'You Stop the Spread' campaign to encourage more people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The statewide multimedia campaign originally launched last year, before the vaccine was available. It encouraged residents to take key actions to prevent the spread of the virus, such as wearing a face covering, staying six feet apart, staying home when possible and continued hand washing.
Public HealthNature.com

Fast-spreading SARS-CoV-2 variants: challenges to and new design strategies of COVID-19 vaccines

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 226 (2021) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is still threatening global health. According to the latest data, the number of diagnosed cases has exceeded 100 million. Comfortingly, experiences have been accumulated in preventing and treating COVID-19 through virological, immunological, epidemiological, and clinical investigations of this disease.1 Besides, the continuous advancement of different vaccines brings the dawn to defeat the epidemic.2 However, the emergence of fast-spreading SARS-CoV-2 mutant strains (B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and B.1.1.28.1) was reported at the end of 2020, causing concern to prevention and treatment of COVID-19. It is speculated that the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 variants may portend a new phase of the pandemic.3.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover Exactly How COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc on Human Lungs

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory have published the first detailed atomic-level model of the SARS-CoV-2 “envelope” protein bound to a human protein essential for maintaining the lining of the lungs. The model showing how the two proteins interact, just published in the journal Nature Communications, helps explain how the virus could cause extensive lung damage and escape the lungs to infect other organs in especially vulnerable COVID-19 patients. The findings may speed the search for drugs to block the most severe effects of the disease.
AgriculturePhys.org

Researchers design simulation tool to predict disease, pest spread

North Carolina State University researchers have developed a computer simulation tool to predict when and where pests and diseases will attack crops or forests, and also test when to apply pesticides or other management strategies to contain them. "It's like having a bunch of different Earths to experiment on to...
KidsNature.com

Does vaccinating adults stop kids from spreading COVID too?

Mass vaccination drives in several countries are providing new data on the extent to which adult vaccination protects children — but the conclusions are mixed. You have full access to this article via your institution. Unvaccinated children seem to be reaping the benefits of mass COVID-19 vaccination programmes in many...
ScienceEurekAlert

SARS-CoV-2 protease cuts human proteins; possible link to COVID-19 symptoms

The SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease (PLpro) plays an essential role in processing viral proteins needed for replication. In addition, the enzyme can cut and inactivate some human proteins important for an immune response. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Infectious Diseases have found other targets of PLpro in the human proteome, including proteins involved in cardiovascular function, blood clotting and inflammation, suggesting a link between the inactivation of these proteins and COVID-19 symptoms.
Businesswhattheythink.com

Cosmo Films Ltd. Launches Fabritizer - An After-Wash Laundry Sanitizer For 7 Days Protection From Germs and Viruses

Kills 99.9% Germs | Anti-Viral, Anti-Fungal, Anti-Bacterial. New Delhi – Cosmo Films Limited, a global leader in packaging films and synthetic paper, forays into the Fast Moving Consumer Goods industry with the launch of Fabritizer, an after-wash laundry sanitizer for germ-free clothing. Forming a unique protective layer that stays up to 7 days even after ironing, Fabritizer kills 99.9% viruses, germs, and bacteria and is AATCC 100: 2012 and 2019 Standard certified (tested at a Mumbai lab), making it a superior product in the market. It also gives protection against human Covid viruses (tested as per ISO 18184 standards at a Lab in the USA).
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Bacteria serves tasty solution to global plastic crisis

Researchers have discovered that the common bacteria E. coli can be deployed as a sustainable way to convert post-consumer plastic into vanillin, a new study reveals. Vanillin is the primary component of extracted vanilla beans and is responsible for the characteristic taste and smell of vanilla. The transformation could boost...
Public Healthsdvoice.info

Will We Ever Learn to Live with Germs Again?

Travel has increased exponentially, and people increasingly are displaying more confidence that the worst of the pandemic is over. Like many, Alice Anderson had concerns about germs before COVID, and she believes there remain reasons all should still be cautious. The parent of a child with life-threatening food allergies, the...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Michigan reports its first human hantavirus case: Woman contracted the deadly respiratory disease while cleaning abandoned home infested with rodents

Michigan has confirmed its first case of hantavirus, a potentially deadly respiratory disease spread through contact with infected rodents. Michigan health officials reported on Monday that a woman from Washtenaw County was 'recently hospitalized with a serious pulmonary illness from Sin Nombre hantavirus,' which was 'likely exposed when cleaning an unoccupied dwelling that contains signs of an active rodent infestation.'
PharmaceuticalsEurekAlert

Creating a needle-free COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccines are mostly synonymous with needles, an efficient and effective way to provide immunity to myriad infections. As COVID-19 vaccination efforts roll out across the U.S. and the world, some experts believe that a vaccine administered through the nose could be just as effective and easier to administer. A cover story in Chemical & Engineering News, the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, explains the pros and cons of nasal vaccines.