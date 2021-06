Chase Elliott was headed toward a good finish in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Nashville. Then the wheels nearly came off. That cost him big time after the race. Elliott was disqualified after NASCAR inspectors ruled that five lug nuts on the No. 9 car were loose. It is not clear how many tires were affected. He was dropped from 13th place to last, which on Sunday was 39th. The reigning Cup Series champion lost all but one of the points he earned in the race.