Migration, not people having children, is driving the Triangle's rapidly-growing population. The Triangle, comprised of Chatham, Durham, Franklin, Johnston, Orange and Wake counties, saw its population grow by 337,547 between 2010 and 2019, according to Census data. That means the Triangle was responsible for more than a third of the roughly 1 million people the state added to its population over the past decade, which resulted in the state gaining an additional congressional seat.