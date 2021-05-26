Denton police shoot suspect who fired gun at them

Two Denton police officers have been placed on administrative leave Wednesday morning after shooting a man who fired a handgun at them. In a news conference early Wednesday morning, Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said that an officer responded at 2:18 a.m. to a reported disturbance at Pace’s Crossing apartments, near the Loop 288/I-35E interchange. The caller reported hearing what sounded like gunshots and a woman being hit an hour earlier and then again right before calling. As the responding officer approached the apartment, he heard a gunshot and called for backup, and two more officers came.