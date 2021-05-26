The Tomorrow War trailer offers a glimpse at the future alien invaders Chris Pratt is up against

It doesn’t matter if you call her Rexy, Roberta, or any other name you’ve assigned to her, the T-Rex from Jurassic Park is an iconic character loved by the world. Her return in the Jurassic World franchise has only proven that point, even in the midst of blockbuster beefcake Chris Pratt doing his thing with a pack of trained raptors. Which is part of why, according to co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow, the new extended trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion that will screen in IMAX ahead of F9 has Roberta as the star of the show.