The Tomorrow War trailer offers a glimpse at the future alien invaders Chris Pratt is up against
After releasing first look images last month, Amazon finally gave audiences a tease at the kind of aliens the cast of The Tomorrow War is dealing with. The studio dropped the first trailer for the sci-fi action flick on Wednesday, which stars Chris Pratt as a combat veteran turned science teacher named Dan Forester, who gets drafted by time-traveling soldiers into a future war against extraterrestrial invaders.ew.com