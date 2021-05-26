Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Pusha T tried to write a children's book - but can't get it published

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePusha T tried to write a children's book - but can't get it published. Rap legend Pusha T he can't get a published on board to publish his children's book he started writing.

www.suncommercial.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pusha T
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Books & Literaturetribuneledgernews.com

Graham author Patricia Cook publishes new children's book

Jun. 11—Graham author and illustrator Patricia M. Apple Cook has published a new children's book titled "Mystery Rabbit." "Mystery Rabbit" tells the story of a group of rabbits that come together with birds, deer and other animals to set off on a quest for a special egg. By helping each other, the rabbits find the egg hidden away.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

‘The Bench’ review: Meghan Markle’s children’s book has finally been published – here’s our review

It’s been a big few days for Meghan Markle, with the arrival of her daughter, Lilibet Diana, her second child with Prince Harry, and now the much-anticipated release of her debut children’s book.The Bench, published by Random House Children’s Books, was released on 8 June 2021.The story is inspired by a poem Meghan wrote for Prince Harry, on his first Father’s Day, just a month after their son Archie was born. Exploring the bond between father and son, from a mother’s perspective, the book reflects on the different ways that love is expressed in a modern family, as well as...
Orange, CAsanclementetimes.com

Local Author Publishes Children’s Book on Bullying, Self-Acceptance

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Thibodaux, LAhoumatimes.com

Thibodaux Resident Publishes Children’s Book, “Sophie’s Saturday Adventures”

Jessica Rebstock is a free-spirited creative blogger who thrives living a healthy lifestyle. She takes pride in the fact she has a non-traditional lifestyle that strives to live an imperfect life and refuses to protray it any differently in her writing. She owns and manages “Hello Gor Jess” which is a play on words of her name. “We should embrace our imperfections. We need to be more open and be more relatable. I want to remain authentic, and I have so many people reaching out to me to say how they relate to the content. That’s why I do what I do,” Rebstock said.
TV & Videosdreamwidth.org

Can't Get (Reply)

I sometimes don't like seeing something rad because uuuuugh no income suuuuucks. Like it's not something I need, but it's something I know I want and I'm like pulling my hair because it feels so unfaiiiiiir allow me to be a whiny baby okay hahaha. It's also one of those...
Books & LiteratureThe Independent

I can’t stop buying books – perhaps I’ll get round to reading them one day

Whenever I feel sad or listless at the end of the day I take the tube to Green Park and walk up Piccadilly to Waterstones. There is also Hatchards on the way. I browse, pick things up and put them down again. It usually takes about half an hour before I decide to buy a book but after that almost everything that catches my eye comes home with me. Sometimes that means six or seven books; often a lot more. Almost none of them will be read.
Electronicsinputmag.com

This Lego typewriter is highly detailed but sadly you can’t write with it

Lego is releasing a 2,079-piece typewriter kit based on a design that came out of the Lego Ideas program where fans submit custom builds, with the most popular turned into actual sets (following a review process to make sure they’re practical). Historical significance — The latest set, simply called “Typewriter,”...
Relationship Advicekiddnation.com

Can’t Get Over The Affair

We delve into some relationship issues, including… It was a long time ago but she can’t get past the fact that he had an affair with her best friend. Someone is devastated that her ex is dating again. And should you dump a friend to save a marriage? Kellie offers her expert love advice on these letters and more!
Religionkvne.com

I Can’t Get Enough of His Love

The longer you live the more you need Jesus. It may seem counterintuitive. Maybe the older you get, the more you can “manage” your relationship? “As long as I do my morning devotions and go to church on Sunday, I’m good.” Or “I do daily Bible study and I’m growing closer to God every day. I’m at peace.”
kinyradio.com

First Haida language children's book published by Baby Raven Reads

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute's Baby Raven Reads program has published its first-ever Haida language children's book, "Nang Jáadaa Sg̱áana ‘Láanaa aa Isdáayaan" or "The Woman Carried Away by Killer Whales." An English version of the traditional Haida story was first published in 2017, and was republished this year after Skíl Jáadei Linda Schrack and Ilskyalas Delores Churchill translated it to the Haida language, X̱aad Kíl. Both feature illustations by award-winning Haida artist Janine Gibbons.
Musichiphoplately.com

Usher Sent T-Pain Into a Spiral Of Depression

T-Pain is the type of guy to wear his feelings on his sleeve. During the Netflix series This Is Pop, T explained how a conversation he had with Usher in the first class of a plane headed to the 2013 BET Awards put him into a four-year depression. “Usher was...
Books & LiteratureNonesuch Records

Rhiannon Giddens to Publish Children's Books with Candlewick Press

Rhiannon Giddens has announced the first two of four planned picture books she will publish with Candlewick Press and the Walker Books Group. Representing Giddens’s publishing debut and showcasing the illustrative talents of emerging Black artists Monica Mikai and Briana Mukodiri Uchendu, the new picture books—Build a House and We Could Fly—will extend Giddens’s artistic project to young readers and their families. You can sign up to receive e-mails about the projects here.
MusicAshe County's Newspaper

T-Pain suffered depression after Usher's criticism of his Auto-Tune tracks

T-Pain suffered depression for four years after Usher criticized his use of Auto-Tune. In a teaser clip from upcoming Netflix series ‘This Is Pop’, the 'Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')' hitmaker opens up on how his friend Usher told him that his reliance on the audio processing technology had "f***ed up music".