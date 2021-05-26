Pusha T tried to write a children's book - but can't get it published

It’s been a big few days for Meghan Markle, with the arrival of her daughter, Lilibet Diana, her second child with Prince Harry, and now the much-anticipated release of her debut children’s book.The Bench, published by Random House Children’s Books, was released on 8 June 2021.The story is inspired by a poem Meghan wrote for Prince Harry, on his first Father’s Day, just a month after their son Archie was born. Exploring the bond between father and son, from a mother’s perspective, the book reflects on the different ways that love is expressed in a modern family, as well as...