A man starting his second family is rudely pulled back into his first, with all the guilt and angst that entails, when his teenage son goes missing on a mountain hike in Daniel Sandu’s second feature The Father Who Moves Mountains, produced by Cristian Mungiu. An adventure film with its heart in the modern tradition of Romanian film drama, it should appeal to a larger audience than pure art house fans. Its edgy story about an aging man of action confronting a mountain disaster and plunging headlong into a dangerous rescue operation ought to attract adventure lovers, aided by the initially breathless pace (which is later much slowed down, however). The Romanian-Swedish coprod is premiering in competition at the Shanghai Film Festival.