SBA rolls out $100M grant program to help small businesses recover from Covid-19 fallout

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The city Board of Control today approved awarding nearly $60,000 in relief grants to small businesses that took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants of up to $10,000 were approved for Grinding Equipment Machinery LLC, Ryes Craft Beer & Whiskey, Sun Auto Sales, Happy Campers Learning Center and Kollege Tots & Kids II. A grant for $9,600 was approved for Lil Indians Mobile Meals. The grant funds are part of the city’s COVID-19 Business Stabilization Program, which was created using funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.