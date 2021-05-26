Michigan Traffic Deaths Skyrocket in 2020, While Driving Was Down
I remember a term from my youth, that seems to be more apt today than ever before. “Paralysis By Analysis”. The latest statistics on Michigan auto safety made me think of that term. The latest numbers from the Michigan State Police show that driving fatalities were up in 2020. In fact, that’s the first increase in three years. And those 1,083 fatalities were a 10-percent increase (from 985 fatalities in 2019) and are the most traffic fatalities in Michigan since 1,084 deaths in 2007.wrkr.com