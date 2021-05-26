Michigan Traffic Deaths Skyrocket in 2020, While Driving Was Down

Michigan DNR has some ideas, but it's the people who live with them that know best exactly how to solve the goose problem in Michigan. "Honk if you love geese" would not be a best-selling bumper sticker. The goose population has exploded in the state of Michigan, rising sharply from about 9,000 of the birds in 1970 to over 300,000 today. Most of the giant Canadian geese are in the southern third of Michigan. Those are the facts. Anecdotally, it may seem that half of those are on the golf course and the other half are on your lawn. So, how do you get rid of these noisy, aggressive, territorial, feces-making feather-covered machines?