Michigan State

Michigan Traffic Deaths Skyrocket in 2020, While Driving Was Down

By Benson
Posted by 
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I remember a term from my youth, that seems to be more apt today than ever before. “Paralysis By Analysis”. The latest statistics on Michigan auto safety made me think of that term. The latest numbers from the Michigan State Police show that driving fatalities were up in 2020. In fact, that’s the first increase in three years. And those 1,083 fatalities were a 10-percent increase (from 985 fatalities in 2019) and are the most traffic fatalities in Michigan since 1,084 deaths in 2007.

1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

PoliticsPosted by
1077 WRKR

Canada May Reopen Michigan Border- With a Catch

U.S. citizens who want to cross from Detroit to Windsor through the tunnel or on the bridge may soon be able to do so again with this provision. Michigan shares the shores of three of the Great Lakes with our northern neighbor, and there are several border crossings between Canada and the United States that have been closed for quite some time.
Gobles, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Gobles Residents Know Exactly How To Get Rid of Nuisance Geese

Michigan DNR has some ideas, but it's the people who live with them that know best exactly how to solve the goose problem in Michigan. "Honk if you love geese" would not be a best-selling bumper sticker. The goose population has exploded in the state of Michigan, rising sharply from about 9,000 of the birds in 1970 to over 300,000 today. Most of the giant Canadian geese are in the southern third of Michigan. Those are the facts. Anecdotally, it may seem that half of those are on the golf course and the other half are on your lawn. So, how do you get rid of these noisy, aggressive, territorial, feces-making feather-covered machines?
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Michigan Auto Law Changes on July 1st Will Change Catastrophic Care

More changes in Michigan’s No-Fault Auto Insurance take effect July 1st, and many victims of catastrophic accidents could see dramatic changes in the care they get. Todd Berg of Michigan Auto Law was a guest on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins and says the law, changed in 2019, could see reimbursement rates to care facilities being slashed by more than half.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Woods Lake Park in Kalamazoo – the Watery Grave of a 100 Year Old Roller Coaster?

I recently discovered that Kalamazoo has its own beach, and to be honest, it was pretty awesome. I went to the beach which is located off of 2900 Oakland Drive in Woods Lake Park. The steep road heads down to a little canopy area where you can eat, with a nearby playground and dock on the opposite end. But it wasn't even the fact I discovered we had our beach that surprised me...it was the alleged history. The City of Kalamazoo Facebook page dropped some information recently about the beach, which prompted history buffs to chime in.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Five Crazy Things For Free Right Now on Kalamazoo Craigslist

Looking for furniture for your home, or a home on wheels? You won't believe these free items in Southwest Michigan on Craigslist. There's no shame in surfing the free section of Craigslist. Sure, many times you'll find nothing but a bunch of unusable junk. But sometimes, you can find some treasure. Today I found 5 very interesting items in Southwest Michigan for free on Craigslist.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Woman Gets Maternity Shoot At The Root Beer Stand

There was a recent photo shoot out in Sturgis where the couple getting married wanted to remember their upcoming big day with the only Hot N' Now left in the country. This was the site for their photos, as you can see here. With the stares and honks from onlookers, the couple and photographer had a blast. But here in Kalamazoo, one woman was following in the shadows of her mother, and put together a really special Maternity shoot.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
1077 WRKR

GRPD Concerned About ‘Reckless Motorcycle Groups’

Have you noticed an increase in large groups of motorcycles driving recklessly?. According to to Fox 17, the Grand Rapids Police Department says they've gotten several complaints from the community about groups of up to 100 motorcyclists "riding through the city, conducting dangerous stunts, disobeying traffic control and causing damage."
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Fish On! Michigan’s Free Fishing Weekend Is June 12 – 13

You Should Start Practicing "The One That Got Away" Story Now. This is a legit story. My brother and I have planned an awesome Father's Day weekend for my pop. My brother lives up by Frankfort and the last time I visited, we started talking about fishing. I used to live in Alaska for a bit before I moved back home and we got to talking about halibut and salmon. And how I have a friend in Alaska (Fairbanks) who sends me salmon every now and then. His name is Ken and he is the Alaskan Fishing King Supreme. That's him in the middle. He's pretty decent at this.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Where is the Huge Cicada Brood X Michigan Expected in 2021?

Here's where the cicadas are and what we're missing. Don't misunderstand the title. The Brood X has emerged this summer. However, Michigan is seeing very little of these bizarre little creatures. After seeing videos pop up on TikTok and stories from publications like USA Today we brought you the story of cicadas invading Michigan. The predictions were close, but this isn't horse shoes. While Michigan is only seeing the emergence of cicadas in 2 or 3 Southern counties, Indiana and Ohio are all the buzz. As you can see in the map below from the USDA Forest Service, the areas in yellow are experiencing the Brood X. Basically, the entire state of Indiana, much of Central and Western Ohio and some of Pennsylvania are walking outside to the loud collaborative hum of bugs while hearing the crunch of their shells below their feet.