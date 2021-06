It's hard to argue that the last year was not the easiest for many people. With the global pandemic, almost everyone's life was impacted in some way. Some people lost jobs, others had their whole schedule and way of life turned upside down, and it sucked. I mean, that's the best way to put it I think. The pandemic was not really fun for anyone and that includes kids. Kids of all ages of course. We had many youth who didn't get to attend a prom they dreamed of, or do that graduation walked they had worked for. School events that are the norm were cancelled or setup to be done virtually, which really isn't the same.