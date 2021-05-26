Cancel
Stocks

If You Invested $1,000 In Coca-Cola Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

By Wayne Duggan
Benzinga
 15 days ago
Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the past 12 months is 44.1%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.

Coca-Cola’s Difficult Road: One company that has been a lackluster investment in the past year has been beverage giant Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO).

In recent years, Coca-Cola has been investing in expanding outside its core soda business into higher-growth areas such as water, plant-based beverages, coffees, teas and other drinks. Unfortunately, restaurant, bar and stadium closings in 2020 hit the company’s away-from-home sales hard, creating a difficult environment for Coca-Cola.

In 2019, Coca-Cola generated $2.07 in EPS on $37.2 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers dropped to 75 cents and $33 billion, respectively.

The silver lining for Coca-Cola investors is the stock’s 3% dividend, which is more than double the overall yield of the S&P 500. Coca-Cola generated $8.7 billion in free cash flow in 2020, which was more than enough to cover its $7 billion in dividends. In fact, even after an extremely difficult pandemic year, Coca-Cola raised its dividend once again in February 2021, marking its 59th consecutive year of dividend hikes.

At the beginning of 2020, Coca-Cola shares were trading at $55.32. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped to $53.93 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 23, Coca-Cola stock ultimately bottomed at $36.27. Fortunately, the stock rebounded somewhat from that point on as the broader market recovered.

By early September, Coca-Cola shares were back above $50. But while the S&P 500 has continued to rise since that time Coca-Cola has mostly stalled out.

Coca-Cola In 2021, Beyond: By early January 2021, Coca-Cola shares had grinded as high as $54.93, but the stock took a big hit when RBC Capital downgraded the stock to Sector Perform and said its “valuation is near-full.” In the note, the analyst said the negative impact of COVID-19 could last longer than many investors assume.

After dipping as low as $48.11 in January following the downgrade, Coca-Cola has spent the past four months marching steadily higher. The stock recently hit a new 52-week high of $55.49 before pulling back to $54.56.

Coca-Cola investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an underwhelming return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Coca-Cola stock bought on May 25, 2020, would be worth about $1,258 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Coca-Cola's stock to continue grinding higher in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 22 analysts covering the stock is $60, suggesting 9.9% upside from current levels.

