Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 2 Loss to the Dallas Mavericks

By Mason Bissada
Posted by 
AllClippers
AllClippers
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Engky_0aC76yZ600

The LA Clippers are now down 0-2 in their first-round playoff series. They’ll never admit it, but they undoubtedly regret essentially choosing Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks as their opponent.

By sitting their core players in the final two games of the regular season, LA maneuvered the standings in such a way that they would avoid the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers until the conference finals (assuming the Lakers would win their play-in game, which they did). But by doing so, they aligned themselves with the Mavericks rather than the Portland Trail Blazers, whom the Clippers swept in the regular season.

The Clippers seemed content with dealing with the Mavericks, despite going 1-2 in the regular season against them. The team could justifiably point to their 2020 first-round series against Dallas, in which the Clippers won 4-2, as evidence that they shouldn’t be worried. Even still, Doncic gave them plenty of trouble in that series, and he’s somehow elevated his game to an even higher level since then.

Flash forward to Tuesday night, and the Clippers are reaping what they sowed. Doncic was spectacular yet again, going for 39 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The questions that he presented in Game 1 were once again unanswerable in game 2; out of screen-and-roll, if the Clippers switched a big onto him, he would either blow by him or hit a jumper over him. If they elected to blitz and send two defenders to the ball, Doncic had no problem finding an open teammate, and this breakdown would eventually lead to dunks or open 3s.

For all the hubbub about who should be guarding Doncic (many called for Kawhi Leonard or Paul George to accept the challenge), it ultimately didn’t matter—the screen is the killer. It forces whichever player on the floor for the Clippers that they want least involved (namely Ivica Zubac) into the action, and it ultimately leads to chaos that Doncic controls. Doncic in a pick-and-roll with four shooters around him has become an overwhelmingly dominant offensive engine, and this dominance led the Mavericks to a 127-121 victory.

“I give the credit to Luka,man,” Paul George said postgame. “He's good, he's special. He knows how to see the floor and he's making them go.”

Doncic’s prolificness does not entirely excuse the Clippers’ lapses. They could’ve still made an effort to recover back to shooters once Doncic passed out, but they were a bit sluggish. They could’ve also stopped any off-ball movement, such as backdoor cuts, but they gave up a few. These mistakes turned out to be crucial, considering the game still was well within the Clippers’ grasp at halftime.

LA led 73-71 through two quarters, but Dallas was able to pull away in the third. They outscored LA 30-19, forced five turnovers, and held Leonard (who already had 30 points at halftime) and George to just six combined points in that frame. The Clippers would go on to make it interesting down the stretch, cutting the lead to just four points with 1:24 to go in the game, but Tim Hardaway Jr. capped off another stellar shooting performance by hitting a dagger 3 to put the Mavericks up seven with just over a minute remaining.

Besides gifting the Clippers 11 misses in 24 tries at the free throw line for the game, Dallas was once again about as offensively potent as they could hope to be. Their 3-point shooting, which seemed unreasonably efficient in game 1 (17-36 from downtown, 47.2%) turned out to be even more efficient in game 2 (18-34, 52.9%). Hardaway has been the main supplier of these 3s, knocking down six of his eight attempts in game 2 after going 5-9 in game 1. He’s been a human flamethrower, knocking down deep shots primarily off of catch-and-shoots. Hardaway is a solid 39% shooter from 3 during the regular season, but 64.7% is a true outlier for any NBA player. Contrast that with Marcus Morris Sr.’s cold streak (the second-most efficient 3-point shooter in the NBA this season, Morris has shot just 2-11 from deep through two games), and you get two shooting anomalies that just so happen to coincide. These anomalies are not the only reasons for the Mavericks’ two victories, but they are no-doubt contributing factors.

The level of concern

The question of whether Dallas’ shooting is sustainable is now irrelevant—the shots have been made, and the Clippers are down 0-2 in the series as a result. LA will be asked to do what only four teams in the past 45 years have done: Come back to win a series after losing the first two games in their home arena. They will have to win four out of five games, and three of those five will be in Dallas at American Airlines Center, where the capacity for fans in the arena is higher than that of Staples Center.

Despite this seemingly insurmountable task, the Clippers claim there is no need to panic on their end.

“I mean, there is none,” George said when asked what his level of concern is. “ It's a competition.We’ve got to rise to the occasion. The fact of the matter is if we don't, we're done for. But it's no level of concern. Wejust got to play our game. We got to play through this.”

“I'm not concerned,” Lue added. “You’ve got to win four games. When you come in on the opposing team's floor and you play, there's no pressure on you to make shots, because you just try to come in and steal a game or steal two games. But now they’ve got to go home and try to keep up the same shooting. It's easy to come out on the road and do that when there's no pressure on you, so we'll see in Game 3.”

It’s an admirable sentiment, and obviously these two are professionals and competitors. They’ll never admit how concerned they truly are, but to say there is no concern at all feels a bit disingenuous. It’s only natural to be worried in this situation, and LA needs to harvest that worry and use it as fuel to fight their way back.

It’s a tough ask, but not impossible. If shooting regresses to the mean for both teams, and the Clippers come up with some sort of out-of-the-box tactic to slow down Doncic (Paul George says “there’s things we could do” to deal with his passing out of blitzes), LA is absolutely talented enough to keep this series alive. But there is no longer any room for error. The Clippers are on the brink of collapse, and a first-round exit could have heavy implications for the offseason.

Leonard gave it his all

Leonard was sensational in game 2, particularly in the first half. He scored 30 points through two quarters, which is the most he’s scored in either half of a postseason game. He finished the game with 41 points on 14-21 shooting, becoming the third Clipper in franchise history to score at least 40 points in a postseason game. He was scoring from all areas of the floor, hitting four of his seven 3-point attempts and sprinkling in his usual midrange mastery. Maxi Kleber gave Leonard his all as a post defender, but the Claw’s high release and strength proved too much for him to handle. Leonard earned himself 10 trips to the foul line, hitting nine of his attempts.

It’s a shame that his Herculean effort came in a loss. Leonard extended quite a bit of energy on both ends, guarding Doncic on one end and working as the primary offensive engine on the other. It’s a tough ask, but the Clippers are going to need four more performances close to this level if they hope to reclaim this series.

Lue gives Mann a try

Terance Mann saw real playing time for the first time this series, entering the game at the 3:20 mark of the third quarter. He scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds in 15 minutes, giving LA his usual birst of hustle plays (three crucial offensive rebounds) and transition offense. But more importantly, he gave the Clippers a taller, more stout option to play over their smaller point guards for stretches. Doncic has abused Patrick Beverley and Reggie Jackson so far in this series, posting them up from essentially the 3-point line and shoving them aside like children on his way to the basket. Mann is by no means a stopper, but he won’t be hunted down like LA’s point guards have been. Even if he’s not given the assignment of guarding Doncic, he’ll be able to hold his own if he’s brought into the action in pick-and-roll.

When asked if Mann will continue to see minutes in this series, Lue was straight forward:

“Yes sir,” he said postgame. “I think he gives us a guy who can switch on the floor...especially with our second unit...a guy who can rebound, attack, get to the basket, make plays. I was very impressed by how he played tonight.”

LA will hope to revive their life-supported season on Friday, entering American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday at 6:30 on ESPN.

AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
105
Followers
296
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Maxi Kleber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Clippers#The Mavericks#The Clippers#Playoff Series#The La Clippers#The Dallas Mavericks#La 30 19#Clippers 11#American Airlines Center#Staples Center#Espn#Portland#Dunks#Franchise History#Transition Offense#Deep Shots#Pick And Roll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Six-Seeded Blazers Set For Rematch With Nuggets In First Round

Portland didn't just clinch a playoff spot and some much-needed rest on Sunday night. By beating the Denver Nuggets in the biggest and last game of the regular season, the Trail Blazers happened to earn the first-round matchup every team in the West might have preferred – and it happens to be a rematch.
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers projected for No. 6 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there's no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Are teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Clippers to face Mavericks in the first round

Michael Scotto: LeBron James on Stephen Curry: “Everybody counted him out this year. Everybody said now that Klay (Thompson) is hurt, can Steph lead a team on his own? What’s he going to be able to do? Can he carry a team into the postseason? Can he keep a team afloat? He’s done that and more.”
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Paul George: Another poor shooting night

George scored 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with four rebounds, four assist, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Raptors. George struggled considerably from beyond the arc, and he has now made just 4 of his last 18 attempts from three across his last two games. As a result, he failed to reach 20 points in consecutive games for the first time since April 4. George was also sloppy with the ball and had six turnovers to top off what was a relatively poor performance.
NBAFrankfort Times

George scores 20, Clippers roll past slumping Hornets 113-90

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Paul George had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Reggie Jackson added 19 points off the bench on five 3-pointers and the Los Angeles Clippers handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fourth loss in the last five games, 113-90 on Thursday night. Kawhi Leonard had 16 points...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: Defining the three main guards for the playoffs

Last night was one of the last major tests of the season for the LA Clippers. With Head Coach Ty Lue finalizing the rotations for the NBA Playoffs, the LA Clippers needed to get through one last tough playoff-caliber team in the Charlotte Hornets before their two easy games. This was a game where we saw the true grit and tenacity of the team right before the playoffs.
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Paul George: Out for rest

George (rest) will not play Friday against Houston, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports. No surprise here, as the Clippers will take it easy with the start wing on the second night of a back-to-back. Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley will also be rested. Consider George questionable to play in Sunday's finale against OKC.
NBAUSA Today

On This Day: Kawhi Leonard sends 76ers home with Game 7 buzzer-beater

Two years ago today, Kawhi Leonard hit perhaps one of the greatest shots in postseason history to send the Toronto Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Of course, Leonard pulled up from the corner to drain the game-winning shot over Joel Embiid at...
NBAnumberfire.com

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (rest) out on Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (rest) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Leonard will rest on Sunday as the Clippers have decided to sit several of their usual starters including Paul George, Marcus Morris, Rajon Rondo, and Nicolas Batum. The Clippers are 9.0-point...
BasketballCBS Sports

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Out Sunday

Kleber (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against Minnesota. As anticipated, Kleber will sit during the regular season finale with a right Achilles injury. Expect Nicolo Melli to step in and pick up increased minutes in his place.
Posted by
NBA Game Highlights

Dallas Mavericks | Game Recap: Clippers 104, Mavericks 97

Kawhi Leonard recorded a Playoff career-high tying 45 points (18-25 FG), along with six rebounds for the No. 4 seed Clippers as they defeated the No. 5 seed Mavericks, 104-97, in Game 6. Paul George added 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Clippers in the victory, while Luka Doncic tallied 29 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists for the Mavericks in the losing effort. This best-of-seven series is now tied, 3-3, with Game 7 taking place on Sunday, June 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
NBAheraldsun.com

Los Angeles Clippers 113, Charlotte Hornets 90

The Charlotte Hornets host the Los Angeles Clippers on Fan Appreciation Night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Clippers defeated the Hornets 113-90.
NBAnumberfire.com

Paul George (rest) questionable for Clippers Friday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. The Clippers are all but locked into the third seed in the Western Conference Playoff Picture. And on the second night of a back-to-back set, they may rest George. Should that happen, Luke Kennard could be a candidate to earn a start.
NBAchatsports.com

LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

After taking down the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, the LA Clippers will look to continue their four-game road trip with a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Charlotte has been slumping lately, winning just one of its last four games — most of which have come against relatively weak opponents. LaMelo Ball has finally returned to the lineup after shaking off an injured wrist, but Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges will be out for various reasons. Hayward has been out since April 4 with a foot injury, while Bridges entered the league's health and safety protocols on May 4.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Los Angeles Clippers will meet with the Oklahoma City Thunders in NBA action in Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9:00 PM (EDT). When the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday to finish their regular season, they hope to climb up in the Western Conference standings. The Clippers are 47-24 and tied for third place in the Western Conference with Denver, but would rank fourth if the season ended today because Denver owns the tiebreaker. Los Angeles cannot finish lower than fourth in the conference, but they have a chance to rank third.
NBAsportschatplace.com

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/14/21

Los Angeles Clippers (46-23) at Houston Rockets (16-54) NBA Basketball: Friday, May 14, 2021 at 9:00 pm (Toyota Center) The Line: Houston Rockets +10.5 -- Over/Under: Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets duke it out at the Toyota Center on Friday night.
NBASt. Cloud Times

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and prediction

The Dallas Mavericks (42-29) drop by Target Center Sunday to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-49) in each team's regular-season finale. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Mavericks-Timberwolves odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. Dallas can clinch the 5-seed with a victory against a...
NBAchatsports.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The value of these last four games, starting with tonight’s contest against the Clippers, is to see how Toronto’s most inexperienced players handle the increased workload. If you’re rookie Malachi Flynn, can you run the Raptors’ offense? If you’re Freddie Gillespie, can you be counted on to help coordinate the team’s backline defense? If you’re Jalen Harris, can you show you belong on an NBA court as a full-time rotation player? There are more questions, and the hope is that these games will start to give us some sense of answers.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: Remembering Kawhi Leonard’s legendary Game 7 shot

While he might have made the trip back home to Los Angeles after just one season, the Kawhi Leonard shot that won a playoff series remains one of the defining moments in Toronto Raptors history. Leonard was brought in to take the Raptors over the hump, and his game-winner in Game 7 of their second-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers did just that.
NBAkduz.com

Wolves win Season Finale

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for NBA Rookie of the Year, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the Mavericks. They were unharmed by the meaningless defeat and get the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. They’ll play the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers in a first-round series beginning next weekend. The Mavericks broke their three-way tie with the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers by virtue of their Southwest Division title.