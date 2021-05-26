Final Kansas City Levee System Contract Awarded
After completing the design phase three years earlier than planned, the Kansas City Engineer District has awarded the fourth and final construction contract to improve the Kansas City Levees System to the Lane Construction Company of Cheshire, Conn. The $257.7 million construction contract, including $38.8 million of future options, will complete 17 miles of levee and floodwall improvements to the Argentine, Armourdale and Central Industrial District Levee Units along the Kansas River in Kansas City, Kansas and Missouri.www.waterwaysjournal.net