PS Magazine stays relevant at age 70
For 70 years now, Master Sgt. Half-Mast McCanick and a rotating cast of characters have been helping Soldiers maintain and repair their equipment at PS Magazine. PS, also known as PS: The Preventive Maintenance Monthly, was first published in 1951 as tensions leading up to the Korean War boiled over. Illustrated by prolific comic strip artist Will Eisner, the magazine was revolutionary in its formatting, as Eisner decided to present all of the information in comic strips.www.theredstonerocket.com