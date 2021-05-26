PS Magazine stays relevant at age 70

Often unnoticed by even careful readers, something highly unusual happens in this week’s parsha: That something is nothing! What I mean is that after giving a very detailed account of the Jew’s exodus from Egypt and its aftermath, the Torah suddenly – and without explanation – fast forwards to the fortieth year. And then, as if this was the most natural thing in the world, it reverts to telling us about the fortieth year with the same amount of intricate detail as from where it left off. Perhaps even stranger is that this gap is not even discussed. Not only are we not told what happened during that time, but even the elapsing of that time is not given a passing mention.