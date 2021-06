The operator of the capsized liftboat Seacor Power has filed a civil suit seeking to limit damages in connection with the vessel's loss on April 13. The firm faces civil suits from families of the 13 individuals who died or went missing in the sinking, as well as potential injury claims from the six survivors. If its petition is successful, any liability found by the court would be limited to the value of the vessel and its cargo - about $5.7 million.