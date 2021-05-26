Kaskaskia Cost-Sharing Agreement Signed
The Kaskaskia Regional Port District hosted a signing ceremony May 20 signaling the initiation of a feasibility study in partnership with the St. Louis Engineer District. St. Louis District Commander Col. Kevin Golinghorst and Kaskaskia Regional Port District Board Chairman George Obernagel each signed the Feasibility Cost Sharing Agreement to enable both federal and non-federal funds to be used for the study, which is aimed at improving navigational efficiency at Terminal #2 near Baldwin, Ill.www.waterwaysjournal.net