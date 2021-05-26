Kaskaskia Cost-Sharing Agreement Signed

Farm groups are ready to defend the Navigable Waters Protection rule after the Environmental Protection Agency announced intent to repeal and rewrite the rule. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Public Lands Council, in a joint statement, say, “The NWPR was an immense step forward in rectifying the egregious overreach of the 2015 rule.” NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources and PLC Executive Director Kaitlynn Glover says, “Livestock producers, who manage both their private lands and safeguard public lands, have a deep-seated commitment to protecting and improving our waterways — which is why it is so deeply frustrating when EPA opts for government overreach instead of effective, proven public-private partnerships.” NCBA and PLC were instrumental in the repeal of the 2015 WOTUS rule and are currently engaged in litigation to defend the NWPR. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall states, “We expected extensive outreach, but the announcement fails to recognize the concerns of farmers and ranchers.”