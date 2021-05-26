Llebroc Industries Offers Helm Seating Built To Last

With more than four decades of experience, Llebroc knows how to meet customers’ needs for quality seating. Wayne Corbell founded Llebroc Industries in 1979 in Fort Worth, Texas. The company’s name is Corbell spelled backward. His son, Bryan Corbell, has served as president for 13 years, maintaining the focus of the family-owned company on its customers while expanding its marine divisions to include work boats, bass boats, bay boats, center-console off-shore fishing boats, yachts and boats for both the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy.