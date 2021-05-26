Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Llebroc Industries Offers Helm Seating Built To Last

By Shelley Byrne
waterwaysjournal.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more than four decades of experience, Llebroc knows how to meet customers’ needs for quality seating. Wayne Corbell founded Llebroc Industries in 1979 in Fort Worth, Texas. The company’s name is Corbell spelled backward. His son, Bryan Corbell, has served as president for 13 years, maintaining the focus of the family-owned company on its customers while expanding its marine divisions to include work boats, bass boats, bay boats, center-console off-shore fishing boats, yachts and boats for both the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy.

