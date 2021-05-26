Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

New technology hardware passes initial testing

By NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center
theredstonerocket.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA is partnering with Aerojet Rocketdyne to advance 3D printing technologies, known as metal additive manufacturing, for liquid rocket engines in landers and in-orbit stages/spacecraft. The Robotic Deposition Technology team, led from Marshall Space Flight Center, is designing and manufacturing innovative and lightweight combustion chambers, nozzles, and injectors that will...

www.theredstonerocket.com
Bryan Webb
#Manufacturing Industry#Propulsion#Additive Manufacturing
