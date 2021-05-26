New technology hardware passes initial testing

Additive manufacturing (AM) is a promising technology that many AM practitioners believe is on the precipice of a breakthrough. This breakthrough would be realized when AM is incorporated into supply chains and manufacturing processes throughout the economy and when innovators use AM to re-architect existing systems and reshape entire industries. AM has been expanding in recent years, with annual growth rates averaging over 20 percent and several billion dollars annually in both parts produced and AM services provided. It has penetrated multiple industries, especially aerospace and defense, medical devices, and tooling, where it is primarily used to improve existing systems. This approach has led to impressive growth but has not generated the widespread adoption that characterizes a true breakthrough. Forty years after some of AM’s foundational technologies were patented, its prevalence in manufacturing is growing but modest. A collection of business, technical, and workforce issues explo[red in this brief have served as barriers to an AM breakthrough. These barriers have limited the pace of AM adoption, as has the scarcity of investment capital for AM developers seeking to carry methods for overcoming these barriers across the notorious development cycle “valley of death” between research and commercialization. AM developers, manufacturers, and policymakers should work to comprehensively lower these barriers and unite around identifying and achieving an AM breakthrough in mission-based applications—“moonshot”-type problems—that only AM can enable.