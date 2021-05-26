Cancel
NBA

What to Watch For (Game Two): Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies

By Brayden Ramsay
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 15 days ago
Bojan Bogdanovic (44) scores against the Memphis Grizzlies

Recap of Game One:

The Utah Jazz weren't able to finish off their fourth quarter comeback against the Grizzlies on Sunday night, losing game one 112-109. Utah came out strong in the first quarter, but a painful 19-point second quarter provided a deep hole for the Jazz to dig themselves out of the rest of the game.

With Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley in foul trouble early on, Derrick Favors and Bojan Bogdanovic had to step up in a major way. Thanks to a 12-point, 11-rebound night for Favors, and a 29-point second half from Bogdanovic, the Jazz were within striking distance once the final buzzer sounded.

Unfortunately, Bogdanovic's final heave came up short, and with that, Utah watched their home court advantage dwindle away.

Playoff Schedule:

(Game 1) Sunday May 23, 2021 at 7:30pm MST: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz (TNT) Grizzlies Won 112-109

(Game 2) Wednesday May 26, 2021 at 8:00pm MST: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz (TNT)

(Game 3) Saturday May 29, 2021 at 7:30pm MST: Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies (ESPN)

(Game 4) Monday May 31, 2021 at 7:30pm MST: Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies (TNT)

(Game 5) Wednesday June 2, 2021 at TBD: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz (N.A.)

(Game 6) Friday June 4, 2021 at TBD: Utah Jazz @ Memphis Grizzlies (N.A.)

(Game 7) Sunday June 6, 2021 at TBD: Memphis Grizzlies @ Utah Jazz (N.A.)

Derrick Favors (15) goes for a block against Ja Morant (12)

Fun Facts:

The Jazz will wear a rotation of their Association and City Uniforms during round one of the Western Conference Playoffs. During games one, three, and four, the Jazz will don their home-whites. In games two and five, they will showcase their black and gradient jerseys. If the series extends past game five, the Jazz will wear their white jerseys in game six, and their black and gradient uniforms in game seven.

The Jazz were 3-0 against the Memphis Grizzlies during the regular season. Their largest margin of victory was 16 points, and their smallest margin of victory was 3 points.

It was announced that 13,000 fans will be allowed inside of Vivint Smart Home Arena for the NBA Playoffs. Masks are still required, but the stadium capacity will be at just under 72%. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.

Donovan Mitchell's ankle injury was re-evaluated and before game one, and Mitchell said that he was feeling good. Due to the doctors wanting to continue to be cautious with his injury, Mitchell sat out for the opening matchup. After Mitchell's frustration with the decision was made known on Monday, it was announced that he would be made available to play in game two of the series.

Quin Snyder, Rudy Gobert, Jordan Clarkson, and Joe Ingles are all finalists for NBA Awards. Read more about their potential awards here.

Jordan Clarkson became the Utah Jazz first ever Sixth Man of the Year Award winner on Monday night, beating out teammate Joe Ingles and New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose. The announcement was made on TNT, and Ingles helped present the award. Read more about it here.

The Utah Jazz finished the season with a 52-20 record, and obtained the number one overall seed. They take on the eighth seed Memphis Grizzlies in round one.

There are currently no players on the Jazz injury report.

Sean McDermott (foot) is the only Grizzlies player on their injury report, and as of Wednesday morning, he is listed as 'out' for game two against the Jazz.

How to Consume:

The (1) Utah Jazz will try to force the series to go to game five with a win over the (8) Memphis Grizzlies in game two of the Western Conference Playoffs at 8 pm MST. Jazz fans can watch the game on TNT and AT&T SportsNet, and can also tune into the game on 97.5FM or 1280AM.

Mike Conley (10) looks to dish off a pass against the Memphis Grizzlies

