Tri-Valley’s Morrison and Sundeen receive literacy credential
Tara Morrison, Program Design Manager, and Tracey Sundeen, Assistant Director of Program Operations, were recognized at the National Head Start Association Scholar- ships and Awards Event April 21 for obtaining their Data Literacy Credential. The Data Literacy Credential is offered through the National Head Start Association in partnership with Acorn Evaluation. It is a brand-new opportunity that is available to Head Start program leaders to demonstrate the commitment to data-informed decision making and to develop and demonstrate unique skills.