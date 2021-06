Join SJMA’s Visitor Information Specialist, Karen Hickerson (who also happens to be a hiking enthusiast and naturalist), and our Director of Visitor Information, Priscilla Sherman, for an online presentation about hiking essentials as well as how to explore without leaving a trace. The presentation will take place from one of our local gear shops, Durango Outdoor Exchange. We are certain you will learn something new from these two amazing ladies. Zoom link will be included in the confirmation email.