Why Dave Bautista Will Stop Playing Drax After This Movie

The cast of Knives Out 2 continues to gain big name after big name. Just yesterday, we learned that Kathryn Hahn is joining the cast, which is fantastic to hear. However, the first name we heard out the gate was Dave Bautista. Bautista is probably the most well-known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has also appeared in My Spy last year, one of the many movies that ended up going straight to VOD during the pandemic, and it did extremely well. He also had a small role in Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead, which is out in theaters and on Netflix this month and is set to appear in Dune later this year. He also waged a one-man war against the former President of the United States. So it's not like Bautista is inexperienced when it comes to big projects, but when he spoke to /Film about the Knives Out 2 casting, he revealed that he's quite nervous about it.