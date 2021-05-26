The Dexter Storylines That Went Too Far

Last August, the official word went out. Will Forte's (Flipped) MacGruber would be making its way to Peacock in 2021 with a series order of eight half-hour episodes. And he wasn't returning alone, with Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe reprising their respective roles as Vicki St. Elmo (from SNL and the 2010 film) and Dixon Piper (from the film). Now we're learning who else will be enlisting in the series to help (or hinder) our heroes, with Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, and Mickey Rourke joining the series from Universal Television.