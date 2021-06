A “fake reporter” who caused an internet storm after telling Vice President Kamala Harris that she “voted for her” at a press conference in Mexico City has said the incident was a mix-up."Maria Fernanda of Univision” ruffled feathers on social media on Tuesday when she said it was an “honour” to ask the vice president a question before revealing she had voted for Ms Harris herself."My question is, what would you say to these women, those mothers and also women of color on both sides of the border, farmers, many of them who I see every day as a...