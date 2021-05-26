Cancel
Chicago, IL

'Chicago Fire' Finale's Final Moments 'Will Make a Lot of Viewers Angry'

 17 days ago

'Chicago Fire' Finale's Final Moments 'Will Make a Lot of Viewers Angry'. Executive producer Derek Haas also teases what to expect from Severide and Kidd and Brett and Casey's relationships.

Chicago, IL
Casey, IL
Derek Haas
Chicago, IL

One Chicago Ships Check-In: Season Finales

We don’t watch One Chicago just for the ships, but there are many ships to watch in these shows. So, in the interest of keeping up with one of the most important parts of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med, we’re going to be examining the progress of the featured ships every week, in a roundtable.
TV Series

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17 Finale Finds Moments of Joy One Year After COVID-19

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Someone Saved My Life,” the Season 17 finale of “Grey’s Anatomy.”. “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) survived COVID-19 and returned to work within the 17th season of the ABC drama. But unlike every other patient on the show who received a congratulatory clap out when being discharged after surviving the virus, she avoided one. After months back in rotation at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, though, she finally completed her first surgery since having COVID — and was certainly deserving of praise.
TV Series

The Good Doctor season 4 finale: Shaun and Lea’s huge moment

Entering tonight’s The Good Doctor season 4 finale, we had at least a sense of some of what would happen in Guatemala. Take, for example, that Claire would probably be staying there. Because Antonia Thomas’ departure from the series was announced in advance, that was one specific story point we did not need to spend time thinking about.
TV Series
FanSided

Chicago Fire finally gets overdue syndication deal with ION

After years of waiting, Chicago Fire has finally landed a syndication deal—and it starts next week. ION Television has announced that it will start airing repeats of Chicago Fire on Tuesdays, starting with this coming Tuesday, June 15. One Chicago fans will get a marathon of reruns each week that begins at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT and continues throughout the day.
TV Series
Us Weekly

‘Younger’ Boss Defends Liza’s Ultimate Choice, Details the Series’ Final Moments

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Younger series finale. It’s official: Liza (Sutton Foster) has made her choice — kind of. In the series finale of the TVLand turned Paramount+ drama, Liza and Charles (Peter Hermann) quickly realized that their reunion wouldn’t be a long-term relationship. While in bed together, after promising to always be honest with one another, they realize that they may not be able to keep that promise, and she asks him, “We’re not going to make it, are we?” When he replies that they’re not, they cuddle up together, seemingly for the last time.
TV Series
Us Weekly

New Amsterdam’s Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman Break Down Final Moments, Max and Helen’s Future: ‘It Could Crash and Burn’

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Tuesday, June 8, finale of New Amsterdam. Finally. That’s what many New Amsterdam fans — Ryan Eggold included — are feeling following the season 3 finale, during which Max finally kissed Helen (Freema Agyeman). While fans didn’t see much, thanks to her apartment door briskly closing behind them, the actors gave Us Weekly a bit of insight into how they were feeling after that kiss — and what’s next.
TV Series

New Amsterdam Video: Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman Tease Finale's 'Sharpwin' Moment, Talk Shower Scene

This Tuesday’s New Amsterdam season finale (NBC, 10/9c) may finally deliver on a long-overdue moment between doctors Max Goodwin and Helen Sharpe. Following Max’s bed-ridden confession to Helen in the chemical spill episode that she is what matters most to him, the pair has been too preoccupied with his custody battle, her teenage niece and both of their anxieties to broach the topic of their near-kiss.
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 17 Takes Ratings Win But Falls To Premiere Low, ‘The Good Doctor’ Finale Tops Viewers

The Bachelorette returned to ABC without longtime host Chris Harrison and topped the Monday ratings. Although the Season 17 premiere bowed to 3.59M viewers and a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic, per early Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers, it marked the lowest premiere in the series’ history. The top-rated program in the 8-10 p.m. time slot, The Bachelorette premiere fell from its previous bow in October 2020 (4.76M, 1.3) by 24% in viewers and four-tenths in rating.