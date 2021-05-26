‘Chicago Fire’ Finale’s Final Moments ‘Will Make a Lot of Viewers Angry’

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Younger series finale. It’s official: Liza (Sutton Foster) has made her choice — kind of. In the series finale of the TVLand turned Paramount+ drama, Liza and Charles (Peter Hermann) quickly realized that their reunion wouldn’t be a long-term relationship. While in bed together, after promising to always be honest with one another, they realize that they may not be able to keep that promise, and she asks him, “We’re not going to make it, are we?” When he replies that they’re not, they cuddle up together, seemingly for the last time.