Rose and Joe Taricani of New Britain passed away on February 1 and 2, 2021. A celebration of their life and love will be held on Saturday, May 22 at Y.M.C.A. Camp Sloper, Jacobs Pavilion, 1000 East St., Southington, from Noon till 3 p.m. It is with love that we gather to honor them. All family and friends are welcome at this outdoor venue to share laughter and tears as we remember and pay tribute to their lives. Thank you, Michael, Mark and Matthew.