Gushing over his grandchild! Prince Charles spoke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet, for the first time on Tuesday, June 8. “The development of technology like electric vehicles … is vital for maintaining the health of our world for future generations, something I am only too aware of today, having recently become a grandfather for the fifth time,” the Prince of Wales, 72, said during a tour of the BMW Mini factory. “Such happy news really does remind one of the necessity of continued innovation in this area — especially around sustainable battery technology — in view of the legacy we bequeath to our grandchildren.”