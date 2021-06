The 2020-2021 All-NBA teams were released by the league Tuesday night. Despite his career year, Jayson Tatum was not listed. Tatum would have been eligible as a forward, but was not among the top six in the game, according to media voting. Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named to the first team, LeBron James and Julius Randle the second team, and Paul George and Jimmy Butler the third team. According to MassLive’s Brian Robb, Tatum received the most votes of any player to not make an All-NBA team.