Candidate for City Council: Brian Pinkston

Submitted by Nikki Bufford. I am running for Fircrest City Council because I believe that with strength in community and a concerted approach, we can build a future Fircrest that delivers the quality of life you deserve. I am so proud to be a resident of Fircrest and part of a community that lifts and holds each other up. As our community evolves and we set new goals and priorities, it is imperative that we have a forward looking City Council that listens to and represents the aspirations of the residents of Fircrest. Meeting those goals while maintaining the sense of community that we know and love is a top priority.