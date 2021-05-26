Candidate for City Council: Brian Pinkston

Scheduled virtually until further notice, WED, JULY 14 @ 1:30 PM Bill 1448 Res approving Institutional Master Plan under Pgh Code, Title 9, Zoning, Art 2, Ch 905, Sec 905.03.D & Art 7, Ch 922, Sec 922.12.E for University of Pittsburgh named "Institutional Master Plan" on property zoned EMI, Educational/Medical Institution District, 4th-5th Wds, Council Dists 3, 6, 8. Also, TUE, JULY 20 @ 1:30 PM Bill 1530 Ord amending Pgh Code, Title 9, Zoning, Art 1, Sec 902.03 Zoning Map, change from P, Parks, to NDI, Neighborhood Industrial, 20th Wd To register for public comment, go to https://pittsburghpa.gov/clerk/council-meetings and fill out the form at the bottom of the page; or call the Clerk's Office at 412-255-2138. Registration will close the day of the hearings at 11:30 AM.