And Just Like That, Amazon Will Acquire MGM for $8.45 Billion

By Chris Murph y
Vanity Fair
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeo the Lion will soon reside in the Amazon, as Variety reports that Amazon will acquire MGM. The deal was rumored to be in the works early last week, with a report surfacing on May 17 that Jeff Bezos’s tech empire was in talks to acquire the classic film studio for $9 billion. Just nine days later, a definitive merger agreement has been settled upon by both parties, with Amazon set to buy MGM for a cool $8.45 billion, assuming MGM’s debt in the purchase.

www.vanityfair.com
