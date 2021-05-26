And Just Like That, Amazon Will Acquire MGM for $8.45 Billion

Private equity giant Blackstone said on Thursday it has purchased media and data company IDG for $1.3 billion. IDG -- which runs consultancy firm IDC and a collection of tech publications including CIO, Computerworld, InfoWorld, Macworld, Network World, PCWorld, and Tech Hive -- was previously owned by Oriental Rainbow, LLC, a subsidiary of China Oceanwide Holdings Group. From a report: The media publishing arm was once a powerhouse in the 1990s tech publishing world, although its shine has faded in recent years as the publishing industry in general has come under intense pressure. The company has also been making some additions to the platform more recently with a stronger focus on data and analytics. Last year it bought Triblio, a marketing data platform to help companies deliver more personalized customer experiences. Last month it acquired Metri, an IT pricing service, which can help with IT budgeting and procurement. The latter could dovetail nicely with IDG's consulting services.