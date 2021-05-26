Special Weather Statement issued for Indiana, Westmoreland, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 12:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Indiana; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ARE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL WESTMORELAND COUNTIES At 1213 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Blairsville, or 9 miles southwest of Homer City, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Latrobe... Homer City McChesneytown-Loyalhanna... Blairsville Derry... Lawson Heights Black Lick... New Florence New Alexandria... Seward Bolivar... Armaghalerts.weather.gov