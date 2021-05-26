Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Fayette Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 12:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Fayette Ridges A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN WESTMORELAND AND NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 1155 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over New Stanton, or 9 miles south of Greensburg, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Greensburg... Latrobe Connellsville... Mount Pleasant Scottdale... McChesneytown-Loyalhanna Youngwood... Lawson Heights New Stanton... Ligonier Seven Springs... Calumet-Norvelt This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 47 and 57. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 69 and 99. This storm may intensify, so monitor local radio or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.