Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Fayette Ridges by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 12:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Fayette Ridges A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING GUSTY WIND WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN WESTMORELAND AND NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 1155 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over New Stanton, or 9 miles south of Greensburg, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Greensburg... Latrobe Connellsville... Mount Pleasant Scottdale... McChesneytown-Loyalhanna Youngwood... Lawson Heights New Stanton... Ligonier Seven Springs... Calumet-Norvelt This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 47 and 57. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 69 and 99. This storm may intensify, so monitor local radio or television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Mount Pleasant, PA
City
Ligonier, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Fayette County, PA
City
New Stanton, PA
City
Connellsville, PA
City
Greensburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NY prosecutors give Trump Org lawyers Monday deadline: report

New York prosecutors have given former President Trump 's attorneys until Monday afternoon to provide an argument as to why the Trump Organization should not face criminal charges, The Washington Post reported. Last week, it was reported that the Manhattan district attorney's office was considering bringing criminal charges against the...
Georgia StatePosted by
NBC News

Trump has Georgia revenge on his mind as he returns to campaign-style rallies

Former President Donald Trump is on a revenge mission in Georgia. After top Republicans refused to rig the state’s 2020 vote in his favor, he’s already inspired one primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp, and he’s endorsed another against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Wounded by two special election losses that cost the GOP control of the Senate, he’s also trying to coax Herschel Walker — a football legend in Georgia — to run for the seat that’s up again in 2022.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

8 takeaways from the government's big UFO report

(CNN) — On Friday evening the US intelligence community released something remarkable: An unclassified report to Congress of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) aka UFOs. Which is a big deal! Especially when you consider that, for decades, the American government totally denied the existence of flying objects that they simply could not identify or, in some situations, explain.