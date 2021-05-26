Cancel
Cheyenne County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas Northwestern Rawlins County in northwestern Kansas Southern Hitchcock County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Dundy County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 1115 AM MDT/1215 PM CDT/. * At 1014 AM MDT/1114 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of McDonald, or 17 miles south of Benkelman, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Stratton and Trenton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
