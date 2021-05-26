Lionsgate Wins John Carney-Directed Gershwin-Inspired Musical Drama ‘Fascinating Rhythm’; Martin Scorsese & Irwin Winkler Produce

There’s a lot that can be said about Leonardo DiCaprio’s look for the upcoming Martin Scorsese movie titled Killers of the Flower Moon, but it’s likely that many people have already said quite a bit that might be discounted or disproved based on the impressions that can be taken from this single picture. The slightly haggard and even rumpled look that Leo has been given makes it appear as though he’s not entirely distraught and downtrodden, but is at the very least not having the best time in the world at that particular moment. It could be that this single picture isn’t indicative of what will be happening throughout the rest of the movie, but from the premise, it sounds as though his character, Ernest Burkhart, will have a lot to answer for considering that the Osage Indians, who are approached for the rights to drill for oil on their land, are going to start dying off under mysterious circumstances. One might think that this wouldn’t be the right time in history to show such a movie, but when it’s Martin Scorsese delivering the story it would appear that there’s really no way to say ‘no’ to the man since he’s such a legendary filmmaker. Those that might say it’s a double standard aren’t entirely wrong, but one has to admit that if anyone decides to pull that card and use it then they’re not really helping the situation, but instead would be resorting to the same tactics that they’ve accused cancel culture of in the recent past. In other words, those making the rules are the gatekeepers at this time since their opinions tend to decide what will be let through without comment or call to pull the movie. It’s a rather cynical way to look at things, but it’s also something that will be largely ignored simply because it is Scorsese and, as many people should be able to understand, the works of various filmmakers are often seen as provocative but also purposeful to those that have an agenda to push.