Lionsgate Wins John Carney-Directed Gershwin-Inspired Musical Drama 'Fascinating Rhythm'; Martin Scorsese & Irwin Winkler Produce

By Mike Fleming Jr
Deadline
 15 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate prevailed in an auction for worldwide rights to make Fascinating Rhythm, the John Carney-directed musical drama based inspired by the life of American composer George Gershwin. Carney co-wrote the script with Chris Cluess (SCTV and Night Court). The deal was locked down by Joe Drake, Chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

deadline.com
