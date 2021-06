This story previously aired on October 3, 2020. It was updated on May 29, 2021. “48 Hours” and correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti detail the investigation into the heartbreaking national search for two missing children, the life of their mother Lori Vallow, and what is ahead in the case against Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell, who have each been indicted on murder charges for the deaths of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow.