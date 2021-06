Despite efforts to educate and train employees to spot cyberattacks, an all-too-familiar scenario plays out in businesses worldwide. A corporate accountant or executive with “buying power” receives an urgent email from the CEO asking for immediate payment to an external partner. The email includes an attachment and a message stressing “discretion,” “confidentiality,” and not to verify the request because the payment needs to happen immediately. The stressed-out employee quickly pays the invoice, continues on their normal workday, and is shocked when they are alerted to the scam once the security team identifies it.