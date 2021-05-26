Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Flock to Family Fun with the Larks, Starting Memorial Day

By Kori B
Posted by 
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bismarck Larks' 2021 baseball season gets underway on Memorial Day!. The Bismarck Larks are gearing up for another season of fun in the Bismarck-Mandan community! The Larks' baseball season gets underway on Memorial Day. And, in true Larks fashion, they are pulling out all the stops for an unforgettable night of family entertainment.

965thefox.com
96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thefox.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
City
Mandan, ND
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
Mandan, ND
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Family Fun#Flock#Opening Night#The Bismarck Larks#The Willmer Stingers#Townsquare Media#True Larks Fashion#Memorial Day Monday#Celebration Fireworks#Family Entertainment#Community#Ticket Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Sports
Related
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Bike Night 2021 – A Star Is Born! (VIDEO-GALLERY)

Bike Night 2021 week 2 was full of our regulars, some newcomers (an enthusiastic couple from out of town), and a tiny surprise that knocked us all on our rear-ends! The bikes rolled onto the Sickies Garage Burgers And Brews parking lot ready for kickstands to hit the ground, and to show off their beauty. The day was hot once more, but everyone had their thirsts quenched by Marissa and Erin. The restaurant inside was packed with the early birds that came to dine on terrific food. In the dictionary, under AWESOME - you'll read a description of what Bike Night is all about - friendly people, games to play for cool prizes, and the glamour of gorgeous bikes - Two of which were side-by-side - Century 21 Morrison Realty's Gene Seydel proudly displayed two stunning red Ducati's!
LifestylePosted by
96-5 The Fox

The Freedom Riders Sausage Run June 26th!

Do you have a calendar handy? Make sure you circle June 26th about 100 times and plan on being part of The Freedom Riders Sausage Run! Here is what you have to look forward to - An awesome ride with The Freedom Riders, take a tour, and visit some of their favorite butcher shops - munch on some free doughnuts and check this out - there will be some raffles and chances to win concert tickets.
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck Woman – God’s Gift To Cats.

For almost a year and a half, looking out our second-story office window here in Mandan, I have watched across the field, cats living underneath and next to a beat-up old trailer. I never quite knew just how many there were - Only one person in all of Bismarck/Mandan had that answer. Her name is Debra Christianson. I met her when I first started working for Townsquare Media. I watched her drive up, get out with food, blankets, and whatever else was needed. This wasn't twice a week, or three times even, she came EVERY DAY. Since 2016 Debra missed ONE day - she fought bitter wicked North Dakota temperatures, got up early, preparing homemade meals for the strays - she cleaned as best she could around the trailer - the cats returned their love ONLY to her (many times I tried to get close, but they hid in a million places). So many sad moments in her 5-year run, finding small dead cats from time to time. This past winter was tough for me. When we had days at minus twenty, I could only look across our vacant field behind us, and ask the man upstairs to somehow keep them warm - and there was Debra, watching over the weak little ones, and the veterans (the Siamese and Spot the Calico).
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Fox’s Free Friday Golf Off To A BLAZING Start (VIDEOS)

Well, here I am, sitting behind my desk at work when I should be setting the course record at Hawktree Golf Club. NO, I didn't quit after playing nine holes - that's not my style (usually it's because I run out of golf balls). Today was 96-5 The Fox's FREE Friday Golf Debut! Thanks to our sponsor Golf Etc, we are going to play golf in and out of Bismarck for two months - Almost every Friday we will take two groups of four and play some awesome courses - LIKE Today - Golf.com has named Hawktree Golf Club the 100th best golf course in the United States.
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

A Sizzling Start To A New Bike Night Season! (GALLERY)

What a way to kick off yet another season of Bike Night - temperatures crept into the low 90s' at Sickies Garage Burgers and Brews - The only thing hotter was the morale and fever of the huge crowd (over 300 people strong) inside and outside! The cornhole competition was quite fierce - Bike Night fans brought their pride and joy (some brought their boyfriends/girlfriends as well) to show off, hoping that their bike will be tagged and automatically entered in our "Bike Night 2021 Bike Of the Summer" contest (winner drawn at the Bike Night finale). We had over 200 bikes out in the Sickies parking lot - you need to be with us NEXT Wednesday 5-9 pm and see the beautiful bikes yourself! What a combination, great food, amazing bikes, and happy people!
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Enjoy the Summer Weather At Bismarck’s Outdoor Pools Starting Next Week

With the temperature set to hit 100 degrees this Friday, you are probably wondering if Bismarck's outdoor pools are yet open for the 2021 summer swimming season. The calendar may say that summer is not "officially" here until June 20, but North Dakotans like to start the season a few weeks early. Especially when the weather is about to hit 100 degrees at the beginning of the month! We know that Raging Rivers in Mandan opens June 3, but when do Bismarck's outdoor pools open for the season?
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Mandan’s Summer Outdoor Challenge Equals FUN!

Are you looking for something different to do this summer in Bismarck/Mandan? Tired of the same old routine? Looking to get your whole family involved? I've got the perfect solution - a nifty press release released by the City of Mandan describes a competition of you will, involving Mandan Parks and Recreation, Morton County Parks, and Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Missouri River Festival! Admit It, It’s The Food (GALLERY)

The kids are outta school and we're all starved for some fun! Starved for food too...but we'll get to that soon. The Mighty Thomas Carnival once again returns to the Bismarck Event Center for The Missouri River Festival. Wild rides and games galore! Who knew you could pay $80 for a two dollar Sponge Bob inflatable? Seriously, why won't that basketball go through that hoop? It's carny-science and you're not allowed to know.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Get Ready for Bike Night 2021!

Are you ready for Bike Night 2021 at Sickie's Garage Burgers & Brews?. If you are looking for some mid-week summertime fun, you do not want to miss the 8th Annual Bike Night at Sickie's Garage Burgers & Brews in Bismarck! 96-5 The Fox and US 103-3 are excited to party with you every Wednesday. Stop out to Sickie's Garage to see the best bikes, drink beer, and win prizes all summer long!
Bismarck, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

WIN Tickets to Paint & Wine Night on the Missouri River!

WIN Tickets to Paint & Wine Night on the Missouri River!. Hot 97-5 is excited to spend a night with you and your best friends on the Lewis and Clark Riverboat! On Wednesday, June 16, we will float down the Missouri River, while painting decorative signs and sipping on wine (there are also non-alcoholic options)! You can win a four-pack of tickets to Paint & Wine Night with Theo Art School. Listen every Wednesday to WIN on Hot 97-5!
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Lemonade Day kick-off event held at Dakota Zoo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When life gives you lemons, turn into a business plan; that’s what many kids in Bismarck-Mandan are gearing up to do, as May 15 was the official kick-off for Lemonade Day. Lemonade Day is a free and educational program that allows young entrepreneurs to create, own...
Bismarck, NDPosted by
US 103.3

The Official Toby Keith Red Solo Cup Listener Party

You are invited to the OFFICIAL Toby Keith Red Solo Cup listener party this Friday, May 21st from 5 pm to 7 pm at Bismarck Event Center. LET'S HAVE A PARTY! Join US 103-3 at Exhibit Hall A. It's FREE and open to all ages. (You do NOT have to have a ticket to attend. You might even win FREE tickets)
Flasher, NDPosted by
Flasher Journal

Live events Flasher — what’s coming up

1. Bismarck Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 2. What I Want You to Know About Fertility - Bismarck, ND; 3. 2021 Bismarck Mayor's Prayer Breakfast; 4. Food Safety in Schools - 8 hour Initial Sanitation Course from ICN; 5. FROZEN JR;
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Dan’s Garden: Flowering crab trees in full bloom

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Flowering crab trees are in full bloom. Dan Cashman takes us around town to show us some spring color. “Well we’re into the good weather now. Temperatures are warming up. We had some rain. Spring is here. Flowering crab trees are starting to bloom. They are...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Dakota Zoo adds Native American perspective

Dakota Zoo and the Sacred Pipe Resource Center have partnered on a project to bring a Native American perspective to the Bismarck zoo. Officials on Saturday held a grand opening for the attraction involving signs and a storytelling program. The two organizations over the winter produced 10 signs that feature...