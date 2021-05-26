Flock to Family Fun with the Larks, Starting Memorial Day

For almost a year and a half, looking out our second-story office window here in Mandan, I have watched across the field, cats living underneath and next to a beat-up old trailer. I never quite knew just how many there were - Only one person in all of Bismarck/Mandan had that answer. Her name is Debra Christianson. I met her when I first started working for Townsquare Media. I watched her drive up, get out with food, blankets, and whatever else was needed. This wasn't twice a week, or three times even, she came EVERY DAY. Since 2016 Debra missed ONE day - she fought bitter wicked North Dakota temperatures, got up early, preparing homemade meals for the strays - she cleaned as best she could around the trailer - the cats returned their love ONLY to her (many times I tried to get close, but they hid in a million places). So many sad moments in her 5-year run, finding small dead cats from time to time. This past winter was tough for me. When we had days at minus twenty, I could only look across our vacant field behind us, and ask the man upstairs to somehow keep them warm - and there was Debra, watching over the weak little ones, and the veterans (the Siamese and Spot the Calico).