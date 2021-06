The Sporting District — a clothing store at Pearl that offers apparel for "rough, rogue and refined" men — is closing permanently this month. The store at 302 Pearl Parkway, suite 108, will close June 30 after seven years, according to a post on its website from owner Sam McNelis. The owner made the decision as the store ends its extended lease at Pearl because of the economic uncertainty and "the long-term impact the Covid pandemic will have on retail buying behaviors."