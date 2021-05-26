Run For Something Co-Founder Says ‘We Have Work To Do’ As Republicans ‘Wage Warfare’ On Voting Rights

Run For Something co-founder Amanda Litman calls our current state of government a ‘five-alarm fire for democracy.’. While Joe Biden’s presidential victory was a major win for Democrats, we have seen a major push from Republican lawmakers to suppress voter rights across the country for future elections. Amanda Litman, the co-founder and executive director of the progressive political organization Run For Something, warns that we are in a “five-alarm fire for democracy” as the right “wages warfare.” “I won’t pretend that I am optimistic. It would be very easy for me to say we’ll be okay, but we won’t. We won’t be okay. And not to scare anyone, but I think it’s worth hammering home that this is a five-alarm fire for democracy, in the same way that Trump was a four and a half to five alarm fire for democracy. This is it. This is the final place where they wage warfare,” Amanda said on the HollywoodLife Podcast.