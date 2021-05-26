‘Cruel Summer’: The Novel ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ Holds the Secrets

Major spoilers are ahead. Over its critically acclaimed first season, Cruel Summer has slowly unfurled a heartbreaking mystery about a young girl, Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), and her grooming and abuse at the hands of the new local vice principal, Martin Harris (Blake Lee). Despite the central conflict revolving around the question of whether her high school peer Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) could have helped her and chose not to, the time-jumping teen thriller is really about the ways that young women are harmed by society. And specifically, in Kate's case, manipulated and abused by the people who are supposed to care for them. The penultimate episode of the series, “A Secret of My Own,” showcases that in brutal fashion as we learn exactly what happened to Kate in Martin Harris' home.