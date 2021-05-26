‘Cruel Summer’: The Novel ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ Holds the Secrets

Cruel Summer is back on June 1 with an all-new episode. In episode 8, Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia) may finally have a “smoking gun” on Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt). That’s not all the occurs in the new episode though. According to ABC, “On the first day of school, everyone learns that the drama of the summer is anything but over and that some people will pay more for the consequences of Jeanette and Kate’s deception than others.” Considering the title for the episode is “Proof,” it sounds like the truth is going to come out. Keep reading for even more details below.