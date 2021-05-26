Cancel
Wisconsin Dells, WI

PREP BASEBALL: Wisconsin Dells heating up at right time following four straight wins

By Sean Davis
Wiscnews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to create a spark heading into the final part of the regular season, the Wisconsin Dells baseball team appears to have found its stride. After opening the season 1-9, the Chiefs are in the midst of a four-game winning streak following a 7-1 victory over Nekoosa on Tuesday in a South Central Conference road tilt. Junior Matt Getgen went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, while freshman Degan Jensen went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and a pair knocked in to help fuel the Chiefs to another league win.

www.wiscnews.com
