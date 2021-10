Washington County is currently able to hold two jury trials a month as part of Iowa’s 8th Judicial District, but in 2022 that number will be cut in half. County Attorney John Gish tells KCII that the district has announced that the number of allotted trials is shrinking from 24 to 12 next year, which he believes is largely due to a shortage of court reporters, those who compose transcripts of court proceedings. He feels it is an issue seen statewide, “It’s a really challenging job being a court reporter and a district court judge in our district, because they could go to any county within the district on any given day and they may not know until the day before. So it’s gotta be a difficult position.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO