For Rent | 330 West 10th Avenue | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 335 West 10th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Welcome home to this gorgeous twin on one of the best blocks in Conshy! As you step into the home you are greeted by a spacious living room with new carpeting and fresh paint! The living room gives way into the formal dining area which opens up into the kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of room for a breakfast table and offers gas cooking. Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms all with closet space, as well as the full hallway bathroom that offers a tub shower. The backyard is fenced in and a great spot for letting the kids or dogs run around! The home also backs right up to Sutcliffe park! There is a detached one car garage, as well as a spacious basement which offers the laundry and plenty of storage space! You can have all of this on one of the most sought after blocks in all of Conshohocken! Close to all of the nightlife, restaurants, and shopping that Conshohocken has to offer, as well as close to the train station which is a 30 minute ride into Center City. Also close proximity to all major routes including 476, 76, The Turnpike, and all local routes as well. Located in award winning Colonial school district!