Conshohocken, PA

For Rent | 330 West 10th Avenue | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 330 West 10th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available for rent July 1st is this meticulously maintained and well updated Conshohocken Twin on one of the most desirable blocks in Conshohocken! A nice sun room greets you as you enter and gives way into the living area. The open floor plan flows right into the formal dining area. The kitchen has been nicely updated and features stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. The upstairs features a spacious master bedroom with plenty of closet space, 2 other bedrooms, and an updated full hallway bathroom. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or just relaxing in the evening! The rear of the home also features alley access to off street parking! The home is within walking distance to Sutcliffe Park. Close to all of the restaurants, shopping and nightlife that Conshohocken has to offer. Easy access to 276, 476, and 76.

