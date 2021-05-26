Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Flores Wednesday Morning OTA Takeaways

By Alain Poupart
Posted by 
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpP2e_0aC73d6200

The Miami Dolphins opened their OTA practice to the media Wednesday, but before that took place head coach Brian Flores conducted a Zoom session.

Here were the highlights of Flores' media session:

-- The Dolphins plan on having their minicamp the week of June 14-16.

-- Flores says he's been pleased with the turnout in the offseason program.

-- Flores says the Dolphins educated the players on the different vaccines, but declines to detail what players have or have not been vaccinated. Flores says he has been vaccinated.

-- As one would expect, Flores declined to comment on conversations he might have had with his players regarding the work load in the offseason program.

-- Tua Tagovailoa looks more comfortable, but Flores points out that's to be exected of anybody — in any profession — having a year of experience. Mentions he's seen this with all the second-year players.

-- Regarding Melvin Ingram, Flores says he's had a very productive career. "We do our due diligence on any player that's available, and that's the case with Melvin." No indication whether the team will continue talks. "We'll see where it goes from here."

-- Flores says he's always wanted to have a multiple defense, going back to his one year working as an offensive coach in New England.

-- Flores says he'll keep a close eye on player recovery in light of the 17-game schedule and the Dolphins playing 13 consecutive weeks before they have a bye. Might be tweaks in practice schedule.

-- Flores called Charles Burks "a good find." Burks was promoted this offseason from coaches' assistant to cornerbacks coach. "Love him. He's got great relationships with the players."

-- Tua clearly has been working hard this offseason. Not only that, he threw routes with receivers away from the facility to build timing and rapport. Flores praises Tua from a leadership standpoint for that. "Physically he's in a good place."

-- Regarding the issue of the Dolphins not having a bye after the game in London, Flores declines to look back, saying the schedule is what it is.

-- There were several conversations with Tua after the 2020 season on all sort of topics, including presence in the huddle, leadership, basically everything that comes with that quarterback position. Flores points out those conversations are the same as with any QB on the team.

AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
44
Followers
186
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ota#New England#American Football#Will Coach Miami#Assistant Coach#Assistant Head Coach#Ota Takeaways#The Miami Dolphins#Rapport#Flores Praises Tua#Cornerbacks Coach#Practice Schedule#Player Recovery#Receivers#Tweaks#Mentions#Routes#Leadership#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLdolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Weekly: How the Rookie Class fits in with the 2021 Miami Dolphins Roster

In this episode of DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern a variety of topics are discussed regarding the Miami Dolphins. Kevin talks about the release of Bobby McCain and how Jevon Holland fits in with the Dolphins secondary. The depth of the Miami Dolphins roster, especially at WR. Plus, Kevin talks about how all the rookies fit in with this current Miami Dolphins group and what their outlook may be for 2021. All of this and more on this week’s DolphinsTalk Weekly with Kevin Dern.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UDFA Carl Tucker hoping to show versatility at Dolphins' minicamp

The Alabama Crimson Tide to Miami Dolphins pipeline is quite strong these days — between the additions of Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle to the offense over the past two off-seasons, the Dolphins’ offensive identity will be sure to pull plenty of inspiration from the play that was featured in Tuscaloosa over the past few seasons. But the headlining 1st-round talents aren’t the only Miami Dolphins to call Alabama “home” as we get ready for 2021 training camp — the Dolphins signed TE/FB Carl Tucker as an undrafted free agent once the 2021 NFL draft came to a close.
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Trill Williams: Claimed by Miami

The Dolphins claimed Williams (undisclosed) off waivers Monday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. Williams was waived by the Saints with a failed physical designation Friday. New Orleans reportedly had paperwork prepared to re-sign him, but the Dolphins' waiver claim preempted those plans. The undrafted rookie out of Syracuse notched 93 tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups and three scores in his collegiate career.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Looking at RB Options

One of the major storylines of the 2021 draft for the Miami Dolphins was their decision not to take a running back until the seventh round. After the fact, General Manager Chris Grier denied any disappointment at the Denver Broncos taking highly touted prospect Javonte Williams after trading up five spots in the second round to get right in front of the Dolphins, instead expressing his confidence and satisfaction in the group of running backs already on the roster.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Ranking the Dolphins' 2021 Schedule by Degree of Difficulty

The Miami Dolphins learned Wednesday night the dates and times (well, except for one) of all their games during the 2021 regular season schedule. While we already knew the opponents and the sites, the timing of each game brings an additional layer when it comes to degree of difficulty. With...
NFLCBS Sports

Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Recovering from surgery

Roberts declined to say Monday whether he will fully recover from his recent knee surgery by Week 1, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. Roberts' recovery timetable remains undisclosed. He appears to have undergone offseason surgery to address the injury that caused him to be carted off the field during Miami's regular-season finale in 2020. When healthy Roberts will play a rotational role in the Dolphins' linebacker corps.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Breaking Down the Dolphins' 2021 Regular Season Schedule

The Miami Dolphins' 2021 regular season schedule is now official, though parts of it were leaked throughout the day Wednesday. The schedule will begin and end with games against the New England Patriots, Sept. 12 at Gillette Stadium and Jan. 9 at Hard Rock Staium. Here are things that stand...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: More than 70 Dolphins players present as Phase Two begins

Phase Two of the offseason program began around the league on Monday, and the Dolphins were another team whose players were largely present. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the club had more than 70 players in attendance for the first day of possible on-field work. Rapoport added that was a result of a negotiation between the players and head coach Brian Flores to lower the exertion level of the sessions.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What are Dolphins' betting odds to win the AFC East in 2021?

The Miami Dolphins’ work this offseason can have a number of purposes going forward, including establishing a long-term plan for success or alternatively being able to replace expensive veterans with younger, cheaper talent. But much of what Miami did this offseason came with likely one objective in mind: chasing down the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. Buffalo finished the season at 13-3, winning the AFC East and eventually pulling away from a Miami Dolphins team that was within a few bounces of the ball of being right on Buffalo’s heels entering Week 17.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Going Back to London

The Miami Dolphins have been regulars when it comes to regular season games played in England, they're going to back in 2021. The Dolphins will be facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 17 at 9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local time). This is the second game...
NFLThe Phinsider

Phinsider Question Of The Day 05/15/2021

As some of you have probably noticed and some of you may have even celebrated, I have been away from the site for the past week dealing with a couple of different family emergencies. One is fine and one is ongoing but life must go on and eventually I have to get back to what it is I do, if for no other reason than my own sanity, so here I am but there may come a point again where I will have to be away for a bit.
NFLYardbarker

Diving Into the Tua Disrespect

The overriding message from Cowherd was that in the first eight games of the Dolphins regular season, Tagovailoa would be the second-best quarterback on the field. For the record, the Dolphins' first eight opposing quarterbacks are Cam Newton, Josh Allen (twice), Derek Carr, Carson Wentz, Tom Brady, Trevor Lawrence and Matt Ryan.
NFLchatsports.com

Washington signs former Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain to 1-year deal

The Washington Football Team filled another hole Friday, signing safety Bobby McCain to a one-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday. McCain, 27, had visited Washington on Monday, four days after he had been released by the Miami Dolphins. His addition continues Washington's quest to...
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Deja Vu: Dolphins to Open 2021 at New England

The full 2021 NFL regular season schedule will be unveiled Wednesday evening, but we got a small taste of it in the morning with the opening-weekend matchups being revealed. And for the Miami Dolphins, it's the same opener as 2020. Yep, the Miami Dolphins again will be opening their season...
NFLmiamidolphins.com

Miami Dolphins Awarded CB Williams Off Waivers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have been awarded cornerback Trill Williams off waivers from New Orleans. Williams was a three-year letterman (2018-20) at Syracuse where he played in 28 games with 14 starts. He totaled 93 tackles (65 solo), four interceptions, six passes defensed and scored two defensive touchdowns – one on an interception return and another on a fumble return. He earned ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors for his performance against Georgia Tech in 2020 after scoring on an interception return.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reports: S Bobby McCain agrees to one-year deal with WFT

The Washington Football team is on the verge of signing veteran safety Bobby McCain to a one-year deal, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told multiple outlets. McCain was released by the Miami Dolphins on May 6 and visited Washington on Monday. Washington was in the market for safety help as Landon...
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

The Apprenticeship of Igbinoghene

With so much focus on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and offensive tackle Austin Jackson, it's been almost easy to forget the Miami Dolphins had a third first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Of course, that's partly because Noah Igbinoghene got only limited playing time as a rookie, but that doesn't...