Can Out of State Travelers File a Workers Comp Claim?

By Yani Smith
myrtlebeachsc.com
 29 days ago

Workers' compensation insurance is beneficial not only for employees but also for employers. Filing this type of claim will help workers in the case that they get injured or hurt due to their occupation. In general, workers' compensation is theoretically simple. If you (an employee) get injured on the job,...

myrtlebeachsc.com
Schenectady drywall installer admits to failing to provide workers’ comp insurance, Inspector General says

SCHENECTADY – A Schenectady drywall installer has admitted to failing to provide legally required workers’ compensation insurance to his employees, the state Inspector General’s Office said Wednesday. GAZETTE COVERAGE. Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe. Dennis R. Hammonds, 41,...
Advocacyworkerscompensation.com

MSDs Affect Construction Workers of All Ages, Study of Comp Claims Shows

Washington, DC — Age-specific efforts aimed at preventing musculoskeletal disorders related to overexertion – a significant cause of MSDs among construction workers in the United States – could be useful, researchers from NIOSH say. The researchers led a study that looked at 2007-2017 data from workers' comp claims for construction...
Economythe-next-tech.com

Complete Guide to Construction Workers’ Compensation Claims

Workers’ compensation is one of the most important types of insurance you need for your construction business. Whether it’s an injury on the job or a work-related illness, workers’ compensation ensures you and your employees are covered. From medical bills to lost wages, rehabilitation, and death benefits, there’s a reason...
Healthworkcompcentral.com

PTSD Comp Claims Data Still Limited: Report

As state lawmakers in recent years pushed to create post-traumatic stress disorder presumptions for workers compensation compensability of such mental injuries, data continues to be scarce on how much the changes cost payers, according to a new report by the National Council on Compensation Insurance. The report, released Thursday, examines...
Tamarac, FLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

City leader’s church shut down over failure to pay workers’ comp

TAMARAC — A Tamarac city commissioner has been ordered to close his church or risk criminal charges unless he purchases workers’ compensation insurance for employees the state says it has no record of. The Praise Experience World Outreach Church failed to obtain coverage, the Department of Financial Services said in...
Texas Stateatlanticcitynews.net

How to File an Insurance Claim

Following a car accident, there are multiple steps you should take. Car accident lawyer Hank Stout goes into detail on the steps you should complete after a car collision occurs. One of these steps is filing a claim with your insurance company. This is a complicating step for most since...
Lawworkerscompensation.com

CA: Unlicensed Contractor Sentenced For Failing To Carry Workers’ Comp Insurance

Monterey, CA (WorkersCompensation.com) - Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced today that Marco Polo DeLaRosa Zesati, a 37-year-old Castroville resident and owner of “World Class Properties, LLC,” pled no contest to contracting without a license and failing to secure payment of workers' compensation insurance. On June 11, 2021 Judge Brown sentenced Zesati to 40 days in county jail, 3 years court probation, and a $1,000 fine.
Labor Issuesgetnews.info

Ozeran Law Workers Comp Lawyer Represents Aggrieved Workers Who Feel Cheated, Now Offering Free Consultations

Valley Village, CA – Workers and employees have rights that need to be protected and upheld. Employers have the responsibility to make the work environment as safe and progressive as possible. However, workers who have suffered injuries on their jobs or those who have been discriminated against deserve the right legal team to represent them on their journey to seek redress. Ozeran Law Workers Comp Lawyer steps up to the plate, represents aggrieved workers, and helps them get the best possible outcome.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

COVID-19 and Wisconsin Worker’s Compensation Claims

My name is Attorney Thomas Durkin, and I handle worker’s compensation cases, personal injury, and social security disability/SSI cases in Wisconsin. I get asked the question if COVID-19 can be considered a worker’s compensation injury for which benefits are payable in Wisconsin. The short answer is yes, but it depends upon many factors. Many viruses, including the COVID-19 virus and infections, can be covered under Wisconsin’s worker’s compensation law.
Bellingham, WAKGMI

BCS President Disputes Workers’ Claims

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Cold Storage President and CEO Doug Thomas says he perplexed by union workers’ claims that the company is undercutting their health care plan. Teamsters employees have voted in favor of a strike against the seafood warehousing company with their chief complaint being the cost of health...
PoliticsInsurance Journal

Uptick in Texas Workers’ Comp Claims Ends 20-Year Downward Trend

Despite the economic slowdown resulting from the COVID-19 business closures, the total number of workers’ compensation claims reported to the Texas Division of Workers’ Compensation rose in 2020 by 34% compared to the previous year. In a recent update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the state’s workers’...
Labor Issuesworkcompcentral.com

Webinar Will Cover COVID 'Long Haulers' Effect on Workers' Comp

Worker safety firm AgSafe on Wednesday will co-host a webinar to discuss the effects that long-term COVID-19 patients could have on the workers’ comp industry. The 90-minute webinar, “COVID-19 Long Haulers and Return to Work Considerations,” is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Pacific. Fresno-based claims management company Risico will...
Virginia StateWSET

Marijuana use and workers' comp cases

Marijuana will soon be legal in Virginia. You may be wondering if and how this may affect your workers' comp case should you choose to partake. According to the Law Office of Darren Shoen, this is not an easy question to answer as there are many factors to consider. In...
Public Healthworkcompcentral.com

COVID-19 Comp Claims Continue to Plunge

The number of compensable COVID-19 indemnity claims in Florida continued to drop drastically in May, according to a report released Wednesday by the Florida Division of Workers’ Compensation. The new report shows the lowest number of such claims — 461 claims in May from a high of 8,390 in July...
Economybusinessingmag.com

What Is Workers Comp, and Do You Need it for Your Business?

It is the responsibility of the employer to provide a safe working environment for their employees. However, even in the safest workplaces, accidents can still happen. Almost all states across the country require employers to carry worker’s comp insurance to cover damages resulting from work-related injuries or illnesses. In this post, we’ll take a look at what workers’ comp is and why you need it for your business.
Riverside County, CAmynewsla.com

Board Allocates Additional Millions to Cover Workers’ Comp Obligations

The Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized the Riverside County Department of Human Resources to spend an additional $4 million in the current fiscal year to cover costs stemming from workers’ compensation claims, which spiked unexpectedly. “There was a dramatic increase starting in February of this year,” Supervisor Kevin Jeffries said...
Economyaudacy.com

Giordano: Is It True That Workers Comp Claims Reduce With Legal Marijuana?

Temple's Dr. Catherine Mclean On The Economics Of Marijuana. Catherine Mclean, researcher for the National Bureau of Economic Research and the Institute of Labor Economics and professor at Temple University, joins the Dom Giordano Program to discuss the topic of marijuana through the lens of the economy. Recently, Mclean and a team of researchers studied the effects that marijuana has on workplace compensation claims, and uncovered that compensation claims went down when legalization occurred. Mclean found that about a 20-22% reduction in the amount of claims from marijuana users, with differing results for both medical and recreational users. Also, Mclean offers the negative effects that marijuana would have on the economy, to which she explains whether or not they’ve seen increases in utilization following legalization.