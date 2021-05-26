Can Out of State Travelers File a Workers Comp Claim?

Temple's Dr. Catherine Mclean On The Economics Of Marijuana. Catherine Mclean, researcher for the National Bureau of Economic Research and the Institute of Labor Economics and professor at Temple University, joins the Dom Giordano Program to discuss the topic of marijuana through the lens of the economy. Recently, Mclean and a team of researchers studied the effects that marijuana has on workplace compensation claims, and uncovered that compensation claims went down when legalization occurred. Mclean found that about a 20-22% reduction in the amount of claims from marijuana users, with differing results for both medical and recreational users. Also, Mclean offers the negative effects that marijuana would have on the economy, to which she explains whether or not they’ve seen increases in utilization following legalization.